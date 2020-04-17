Technology News
loading
Opinion

5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers

Why are these two phones so expensive?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 17 April 2020 15:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers

OnePlus 8 price starts at $699; OnePlus 8 Pro price starts at $899

Highlights
  • GST and the falling rupee will affect OnePlus 8 price in India
  • 5G support also adds to the cost
  • OnePlus 8 Pro could be priced around Rs. 60,000 in India

OnePlus, the brand that once labelled itself a flagship killer, is now very far from its roots as an upstart that was out to disrupt the market. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have a starting price of $699 and $899 respectively which puts these in direct competition with Samsung's S Series flagship devices.

Even though the India prices for these phones have not been announced yet, it's quite likely that these prices are going to be somewhere around Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 65,000 respectively, which is based on converting dollars to rupees. This is almost three times the original launch price of the OnePlus One and that means the days of the affordable OnePlus flagship smartphone are gone. So why are the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro so expensive? We'll try to answer that question here.

 

1. The falling rupee and GST

The first reason for rising OnePlus prices are not in the company's control. The rupee has been falling against the dollar for years now. When the OnePlus One was launched back in 2014, 1 US dollar was equal to 60 rupees and now it's up to 76 rupees, which is an increase of over 25 percent. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro's price in India will be affected by a recent increase in GST rates — smartphones are in the 18 percent tax slab from April 1, 2020, as opposed to 12 percent before.

The rupee has had a bigger than usual fall recently and coupled with the GST hike, we could now see a big price hike for the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 7T was launched at 37,999 rupees, and this time we could see the OnePlus 8 closer to 50,000.

2. Software support

The primary factor that separates OnePlus from other value flagship brands is software support. OnePlus provides quick software updates to the latest versions of Android and OxygenOS has been praised for its stability and smooth UX, even though it has had a fair share of buggy updates. Software updates and support may be free for you and me, but they require a significant investment from the company, which could be another reason for rising prices of OnePlus phones.

 

3. IP rating and wireless charging

OnePlus fans have been asking for wireless charging and an IP rating for water and dust resistance for a very long time and the company has finally delivered with the OnePlus 8 Pro. While these features add to the cost, fans are unlikely to be paying over Rs. 15,000 more to get a phone with no compromises. Many OnePlus buyers will probably have to settle for the OnePlus 8, which lacks both these features. That's not great news for a company whose marketing slogan is, “Never Settle”.

4. 5G support

From day 1, OnePlus has been proud of its ability to produce phones that ship with flagship-grade processors at reasonable prices. The Snapdragon 865 chip on the OnePlus 8 series is 5G compatible, and the added cost of that means that even brands such as Realme and iQoo haven't been able to sell 865-powered devices under Rs. 35,000 yet. Fun fact: Realme, iQoo, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus are all a part of the BBK Electronics group of companies.

5. Profits

Now Realme, a brand that's extremely popular in the budget segment, is selling the X50 Pro 5G around the price of the OnePlus 7T. This means that OnePlus could either have decided that it can charge more for OnePlus 8 because it offers better software and has a more premium image, or that it wanted to keep its margins intact.

While the OnePlus 8 series looks good on paper, a six-month refresh cycle means that it's not a massive upgrade when compared with the OnePlus 7T series. Does it really justify a big price hike? Let us know via the comments.

OnePlus 8 leaks look exciting but when will the phones launch in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oneplus, Oxygenos, Flagship Killer, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 pro
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create Laptops Launched, HP Envy 15 Refreshed With New Design
Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan

Related Stories

5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  3. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  4. 5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers
  5. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
  8. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
  2. Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
  3. Google Updates Play Store Rules to Stop Android App Subscription Fraud
  4. HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create Laptops Launched, HP Envy 15 Refreshed With New Design
  5. Mysterious Redmi Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Could Be a Redmi 9 Variant
  6. Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download
  7. Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings
  8. OnePlus 8 Series Price in China Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  9. Zee5 Kids With 4,000 Free Hours of Content Launched, Originals Announced
  10. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com