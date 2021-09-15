Technology News
loading
Opinion

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?

Priced starting at Rs. 69,900 and going up to Rs. 1,79,900 in India, are the latest iPhones worth getting excited about?

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 15 September 2021 19:16 IST
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (left); iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini (right)

Highlights
  • Creative photographers and filmmakers have new tools to play with
  • The notch is smaller, but Android phones eliminated them years ago
  • Older iPhones often get significant discounts during sale events

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro launched at Apple's California Streaming event on Tuesday, as predicted, rumoured, and leaked for nearly a year now. The new iPhone models have narrower notches, tweaked cameras, and … not a whole lot else. Apple held its typical keynote-style event, which though virtual by necessity, was not short of superlatives and praise for every little detail. But while the gap between the Pro and regular models has reduced, the fact is that there was not too much to get excited about.

The new iPhones are exactly the same shapes and sizes as their immediate predecessors, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series, give or take a few millimetres. They come in different colours, sure. On the front, we have slightly narrower (but taller) notches, and I don't think this is a significant improvement. I'd love to be able to see my battery level percentage again, if that's allowed, but given how quickly the Android world realised that notches were not worth copying, Apple does not really come out ahead here.

On the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, there are still only two rear cameras, and they're now in an awkward diagonal arrangement – a rare example of Apple going with something so anti-minimalist. The non-Pro models don't get a dedicated optical telephoto camera, and they also can't use their wide-angle cameras to take macros, which is something even bargain-bin Android phones have been capable of for a while now.

Cinema Mode and Photographic Styles are the two big new camera features, and it doesn't look like they're coming to older iPhones with future versions of iOS. These are both big value-adds for anyone really interested in the art of photography or cinematography, but they aren't for situations where you'll just whip out your phone to quickly grab a shot of what's going on around you, or even for photos and videos you'd regularly take of people, places and events. They're for times when you are able to carefully consider how to frame a subject, what sort of expression to capture, and what nuance you as a photographer want to bring to your work.

Will this be interesting for hobbyists and financially constrained filmmakers? Sure. Does the average person want to put this much thought into everyday photos? Unlikely.

Of course generational camera quality improvements are always a good thing, especially when you get new devices at the same prices as outgoing models. Low-light performance should be good across the board, and sensor-shift stabilisation will make a subtle difference in all kinds of situations.

Thankfully, there are no major functional camera differences within each pair of iPhones – the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have identical specifications, as do the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pros don't just have an additional telephoto camera though; their wide and ultra-wide cameras are not the same as the ones you get on the non-Pro models. Reviews will show how much of a difference there will be in real-world usage. However, while you don't need the biggest and best iPhone to get the top-end features anymore, do note that ProRes video recording is limited to 1080p rather than 4K on the 128GB storage variants – likely due to flash memory read and write speeds – so you still have a to spend a bit more than the entry-level price to get all the best capabilities.

iphone 13pro cameras apple iphone

Improved camera hardware and software are the main attractions of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

 

When it comes to raw power, while the new A15 Bionic SoC is at the heart of all four new iPhones, the two Pro models get one additional GPU core. Just like with many recent Macs powered by Apple's M1 SoC, GPU power is being used to differentiate between price tiers. This should have some effect on gaming as well as video encoding performance. Apple doesn't go into much detail about SoC frequencies or thermal characteristics, only telling us that there are two high-performance cores and four power-efficient ones. Notably, this keynote was also light on performance comparisons – except that Apple considers itself multiple generations ahead of its competition, which actually tells us that last year's products are still great.

What else do the new iPhones bring to the table? Battery life is improved by up to two and a half hours, which is great. If you want a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll have to go for one of the Pro models since this is inexplicably a differentiating factor between the families. The Ceramic Shield front, IP68 rating, and MagSafe accessory compatibility all seem to be brought forward from last year, unchanged.

Then of course there's iOS, the iCloud ecosystem, easy integration with Apple Watch, Macs, and AirPods, and Apple's familiar appeals to security and privacy. There's the promise of software updates for several years; long beyond what any Android phonemaker so far has been able to deliver. All four phones will be built superbly, with top-quality materials and finishes. iPhone displays always look great, the speakers are fine, and there's nothing to complain about in terms of call quality.

iPhone prices do tend to slide over time, and we can often find attention-grabbing discounts on previous-gen models when major ecommerce websites hold their sales. Even if we consider the new official MRPs, the iPhone 12 family still looks great. The iPhone 12 mini (Review) now costs Rs. 59,900 for 64GB, Rs. 64,900 for 128GB, and Rs. 74,900 for 256GB, compared to the iPhone 13 mini which costs Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB, Rs. 79,900 for 256GB and Rs. 99,900 for 512GB.

iphone 13 cinematic apple iphone

Cinematic mode automatically changes focus as subjects move around or shift their gaze

 

There's some overlap when you consider the iPhone 12 (Review), which now costs Rs. 65,900 for 64GB, Rs. 70,900 for 128GB and Rs. 80,900 for 256GB, versus the iPhone 13 priced at Rs. Rs. 79,900 for 128GB, 89,900 for 256GB and Rs. 1,09,900 for 512GB. Would you rather buy the newer iPhone 13 mini or the larger iPhone 12 at the same price? That will be an interesting point to consider in our full review.

The iPhone 12 Pro (Review) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (Review) have officially been discontinued but we're sure to see them continue to sell for a while. If they drop to under Rs. 1,00,000 (like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max recently did), they'll be well worth considering even over the non-pro iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 Pro will set you back by Rs. 1,19,900 for 128GB, Rs. 1,29,900 for 256GB, Rs. 1,49,900 for 512GB and Rs. 1,69,900 for 1TB. The iPhone 13 Pro Max costs exactly Rs. 10,000 more per tier, making the 1TB variant at Rs. 1,79,900 the most expensive iPhone ever. You probably don't need 1TB of space unless you're a filmmaker, but 128GB will limit your video recording aspirations so the middle-ground options would make the most sense. If you want the latest and greatest, this is what it will cost.

On the flipside, there are still annoying restrictions that iPhone users have to live with – limited UI customisation, a locked filesystem, no easy Bluetooth file transfers, expensive accessories, and the proprietary Lightning port (with no charging adapter in the box). More than any of that, it's incredibly hard to dismiss the fact that you can get several equivalent or better features in Android phones priced anywhere from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 45,000.

Despite all of this, iPhones will always have takers. It's hard to counter the appeal. In India, even old models are in high demand because of the lure of the brand. With Apple including India in the first wave of countries, this launch is right in time for this year's festival shopping season and major ecommerce sale events. There's just this question that you should consider before you buy: have the iPhone 13 models finally crossed the point of diminishing generational benefits? We'll have the answer to that question soon, once we carry out our detailed reviews of these new iPhones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 price, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 mini price, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13 pro price, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max price
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Unicode 14.0 Unveiled With 37 New Emojis Like Melting Face, Troll, and Heart Hands
Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Related Stories

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Now Official
  7. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
  8. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  10. Xiaomi 11T Series, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 September Update Brings SSD Expansion, 3D Audio Support for TVs, More
  2. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Xiaomi Smart Pen Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  4. Unicode 14.0 Unveiled With 37 New Emojis Like Melting Face, Troll, and Heart Hands
  5. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad Models in India Releasing on September 20; New Features for FaceTime, Messages
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  7. Ford, Walmart, Argo AI Team Up to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service
  8. Google Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Not Feature Active Edge, Dead Nexus Account Teases Pixel 6 After iPhone Launch
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  10. 'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com