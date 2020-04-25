Technology News
loading
Opinion

iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Which Is the Best ‘Affordable’ iPhone in India?

For someone who's been using the iPhone 7 since 2016, which of these is the best?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 25 April 2020 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Which Is the Best ‘Affordable’ iPhone in India?

iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) has excellent hardware but its design is old
  • iPhone XR offers excellent value for money
  • iPhone 11 has lots of great features, but it's a bit too expensive

My primary smartphone is this iPhone 7, which I bought in November 2016. I've been using it for almost four years now, and I am planning to upgrade to a new iPhone this year.

Back in 2016, my approach was simple — just buy the latest and greatest iPhone and use it for three years before upgrading. I can't do that this time because there's no way I can afford an iPhone 11 Pro or an iPhone 11 Pro Max. That leaves me with three choices right now — iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

The SE (2020) has impressive hardware at a great price, the XR offers amazing battery life, while the iPhone 11 appears to offer the best of both worlds but at a higher price. I'm sure I'm not the only one wondering which of these three smartphones to pick. In this article, let's go through the pros and cons of each of these devices to figure out which one is the best for you, and which one I should buy.

First let's talk about the iPhone SE (2020) since it's the newest of the three smartphones, and the phone that I've been waiting for since the first leaks surfaced.

The three things I like the most about the iPhone SE (2020) are the processor, the price, and the weight.

The A13 Bionic is an incredibly powerful chip, and it's a good deal if you're getting that at Rs. 42,500 onwards. This iPhone SE reminds me of last year's iPad mini, which had launched with a really powerful processor at around Rs. 35,000.

Some of you have been complaining that the iPhone SE (2020) is too expensive in India when compared with its US price. While that's fair, I think the SE's price in India is great when you look at the competition. Apple's most powerful chip paired with years of software updates make this a great deal. To be fair, the SE's price could drop in a few months and it might offer even better value with a sub-Rs. 40,000 price point.

Finally, at 148 grams, the iPhone SE (2020) is the lightest of the three smartphones we're talking about today. It's only 10 grams heavier than my iPhone 7 so the transition should be seamless. But is that really a good thing?

That's actually my biggest concern about buying an iPhone SE. It looks just like my iPhone 7, and if I'm going to spend over Rs. 40,000 on a phone, I'd rather do it on a device that looks modern and stylish. I use my phones for very long, so in a couple of years, I don't want to feel like I've been using the same device for six years. I'd also like to use an iPhone that lasts longer than my 7, and based on information on Apple's website, the SE's battery life is similar to what we'll get on the iPhone 7 and 8. Add to that the 4.7-inch screen, which is tiny by today's standards and isn't big enough for an immersive experience while watching movies or playing games.

Even though there's a lot to like about the iPhone SE, I can't live with those three cons. That's why let's look at my second choice — the iPhone XR. There are three things going for the XR — modern design, battery life, and price. I don't need to elaborate too much about the design. It has a big screen with a notch, and I like this a lot because I don't have to scroll as much while reading and I'll finally be able to enjoy watching movies on a phone. The battery lasts a lot longer than most other iPhones, so that's a major plus. Finally the XR has often been available under Rs. 50,000 for the 128GB variant that I'm eyeing, which is great too. If you're planning to buy an iPhone soon, the SE and XR are in the same price bracket and that makes the difference in design and battery life very important factors.

Having said that, the XR has a slightly older chip — the A12 Bionic — and even though I don't expect any performance issues anytime in the near future, I worry about potential slowdowns after two or three major OS updates. That's where our third and the strongest contender walks in.

Meet the iPhone 11. This is the ideal iPhone for me right now because it has the latest hardware, its camera supports modern features such as Apple's excellent night mode and audio zoom, and its battery lasts even longer than the iPhone XR. You also get extras such as Dolby Atmos support and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The former is missing on the SE and XR, and those devices have an IP67 rating.

However, there's just one problem here and you know it as well as I do. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 costs more than Rs. 70,000 and even with a crazy Diwali discount, it's probably not going to be anywhere near the price of the iPhone XR or SE.

Now's the time to decide which one of these three I'd pick. If I had to upgrade the moment smartphone deliveries resume, I'd go for the iPhone XR. It hits the sweet spot between features and price, which makes it perfect for me. Having said that, I'm going to wait till the next wave of iPhones is launched, and hunt for some deals on the iPhone 11. Unfortunately for the iPhone SE (2020), I just don't want another phone that looks like my iPhone 7, so I'm going to pass.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 7
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer for Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans
Apple Music Now Available on Samsung Smart TVs in Over 100 Countries
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Which Is the Best ‘Affordable’ iPhone in India?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Xiaomi Hosting an Event on April 30, Redmi Note 9 Likely to Debut
  3. Which Is the Best ‘Affordable’ iPhone in India?
  4. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  5. WhatsApp Raises Group Call Limit From Four to Eight People
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  8. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  9. Here’s How to Play Ludo King With Friends Online
  10. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Velvet Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of May 7 Launch
  2. Apple Music Now Available on Samsung Smart TVs in Over 100 Countries
  3. Vodafone Idea Launches Double Data Offer for Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cambridge Analytica: US Court Approves Record $5 Billion Fine of Facebook Over Privacy
  5. BSNL Extends ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Until May 19 to Offer Free Internet Access
  6. PM Modi Unveils E-Gram Swaraj Portal on Panchayati Raj Day
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series to Get a New Phone on April 30, Could Be Redmi Note 9
  8. Did CES 2020 Drive Coronavirus Outbreak in the US and Beyond?
  9. Airbnb Booking Data From China Offers Glimpse of a Rebound
  10. WhatsApp Group Call Limit Increased, Will Now Support Up to 8 People
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com