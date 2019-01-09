NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE Says It Will Launch a 5G Smartphone in First Half of 2019

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ZTE Says It Will Launch a 5G Smartphone in First Half of 2019

ZTE has not revealed any details about the upcoming 5G smartphone

Highlights

  • ZTE will also release new Axon and Blade-series phones in 2019
  • ZTE claims to have successfully completed all 5G tests on the phone
  • ZTE’s 5G phone may be showcased at next month’s MWC trade fair

ZTE has reiterated that the company will be launching its first 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019. It also revealed that it will be introducing new Axon and Blade-series smartphones this year. Although the company's Nubia sub-brand was quite active in 2018, ZTE itself remained mostly quiet on the smartphone front with just a few smartphone launches in the whole year. ZTE seems to be raring to get back in the game.

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE on Wednesday announced in China that it is all set to release a commercial 5G smartphone in the first half of this year. The company hasn't shared any specifics of the device, but it did reveal that the company will be present at next month's Mobile World Congress to discuss its 5G plans. It is quite possible that we will get at least some official details, if not the complete unveiling, about the company's 5G smartphone at the event.

The company claims that it has already completed all the necessary 5G tests on its smartphone, include internet browsing, calls, and WeChat messages.

ZTE had first announced its intentions to launch a 5G smartphone in early-2019 at last year's CES tech show. It later moved that time-frame to the first half of 2019 and seems to be sticking to that for now.

The Chinese manufacturer has also stated that it will bring new Axon and Blade-series phones this year. There is no word on any details about these devices, but it is possible that we might see new Blade-series phones at MWC next month and Axon phone(s) in the second half of the year, considering the company followed a similar time-table in 2018.

The company didn't have the best year in 2018 and it was crippled in April when the US banned it from doing business with US-based suppliers. The US government had claimed that it broke an agreement to punish its executive who had conspired to skirt US sanctions on Iran and North Korea. ZTE managed to strike a deal with the Trump administration in June by agreeing to pay $1.4 billion fine and overhauling its leadership.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: ZTE, 5G
Xolo Era 5X With HD+ Display, AI Portrait Lighting Launched in India
Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn Release Date Revealed
ZTE Says It Will Launch a 5G Smartphone in First Half of 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  3. Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Set for Tomorrow
  4. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  5. With 5G, Headphones Could Become Tiny Computers, Untethered From Your Phone
  6. Audio Technica to Take on Bose and Sony With These New Wireless Headphones
  7. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Visits Geekbench Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC
  9. Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV Launched at CES 2019
  10. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z to Receive Discounts on Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.