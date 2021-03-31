Technology News
ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE With 5G Support, Hole-Punch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE S30 series carries a starting price of CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,000), and it will be available for purchase in China from April 3.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2021 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: ZTE

ZTE S30 Pro offers a 144Hz AMOLED display

Highlights
  • ZTE S30 and Z30 SE both have MediaTek Dimensity SoCs
  • ZTE S30 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • ZTE S30 SE includes a 6,000mAh battery

ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, and ZTE S30 SE have been launched in China. The latest ZTE phones come with hole-punch display design and have 5G-supported chipsets. While ZTE S30 Pro carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, the ZTE S30 and ZTE S30 SE models have MediaTek Dimensity 720 and Dimensity 700, respectively. ZTE S30 Pro also comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display for an enhanced gaming experience. ZTE S30 SE comes with a large 6,000mAh battery that can last several hours on a single charge.

ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE price, availability details

ZTE S30 price has been set at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,398 (roughly Rs. 26,900). ZTE S30 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs.33,600) for the single 8GB + 256GB storage model. ZTE S30 SE carries a price tag of CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,000). All three phones in the ZTE S30 series will go on sale in China through major retail channels starting April 3. Details about their global launch are yet to be revealed.

ZTE S30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE S30 runs on Android 10 with MyOS 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, ZTE S30 also includes a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

In terms of storage, ZTE S30 has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage versions. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

ZTE S30 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The phone measures 164.8x76.4x7.9mm.

ZTE S30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE S30 Pro also runs on MyOS 11, based on Android 10. However, it comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with the 144Hz refresh rate. ZTE S30 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. ZTE has also offered a 44-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

On the storage part, ZTE S30 Pro has a lone 256GB internal storage model. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

e ZTE S30 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery that is rated to support 55W fast charging. The phone measures 163.5x75.2x7.8mm.

ZTE S30 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE S30 SE comes with MyOS 11, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

ZTE has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the S30 SE. The phone also includes usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

ZTE S30 SE packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone measures 165.8x77x9.6mm.

ZTE S30

ZTE S30

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE S30 Pro

ZTE S30 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
ZTE S30 SE

ZTE S30 SE

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
