Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE Nubia N3 With 5.99-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched

 
, 09 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
ZTE Nubia N3 With 5.99-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched

Photo Credit: GizChina

Highlights

  • Nubia N3 sports 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC
  • 5000mAh battery supports fast charging

ZTE brand Nubia has launched a new smartphone in its home market, China, namely - Nubia N3. The smartphone will be available in Obsidian Black, Space Gold, and Nebula Red colour variants. The pricing of the Nubia N3 is not available as of now, but it will go on sale in China on March 24. It is not known when the smartphone will be launched in India, but it can be expected in the country as the previous two handsets in the Nubia N series were launched in India.

The ZTE Nubia N3 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat underneath the company's own user interface, GizChina reports. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch IPS display with full-HD+ resolution. It has also renounced the 16:9 aspect ratio and gone for the new 18:9 ratio. Nubia N3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is an upgrade from the MediaTek SoC present in the previous model, Nubia N2. Notably, the handset comes in only one 4GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Nubia N3 has a dual rear camera setup, though the capacities are currently not known. Meanwhile, there is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies, on the handset. When it comes to storage, the smartphone supports up to 64GB and a microSD card slot.

The highlight of the Nubia N3 is its mammoth 5000mAh battery, and it comes with support for 18W fast charging via NeoPower 3.0 technology. Additionally, Nubia has also reportedly introduced an inbuilt voice control feature that will help in voice search on the device. Notably, the smartphone has just become official and we will get more details regarding its features once the smartphone becomes available for sale.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ZTE Nubia N3

ZTE Nubia N3

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1 Nougat

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

Yes

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
Further reading: Android, Mobiles, ZTE, ZTE Nubia N3, ZTE Nubia N3 Specifications
Twitter Appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer
Google Defeats Zombie Go Boom 'Adpocalypse' Lawsuit
ZTE Nubia N3 With 5.99-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Said to Feature a 19:9 Display With an iPhone X-Like Notch
  2. Xiaomi Launches 32-Inch and 43-Inch Mi TV 4A Smart TV Models in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy On Max With Front Flash Gets a Rs. 3,000 Discount in India
  4. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  5. Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Range Now Available via Amazon, Flipkart
  6. Can Xiaomi's Killer Pricing Shake Up the TV Market in India?
  7. This New Smartphone Offers Dual Camera Experience Under Rs. 4,000
  8. Google Won't Bring Android P to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Pixel C
  9. Android P Preview Released, Adds Notch Support and Better Notifications
  10. LG's Next Flagship Smartphone to Sport iPhone X-Like Notch: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.