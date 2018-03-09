ZTE brand Nubia has launched a new smartphone in its home market, China, namely - Nubia N3. The smartphone will be available in Obsidian Black, Space Gold, and Nebula Red colour variants. The pricing of the Nubia N3 is not available as of now, but it will go on sale in China on March 24. It is not known when the smartphone will be launched in India, but it can be expected in the country as the previous two handsets in the Nubia N series were launched in India.

The ZTE Nubia N3 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat underneath the company's own user interface, GizChina reports. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch IPS display with full-HD+ resolution. It has also renounced the 16:9 aspect ratio and gone for the new 18:9 ratio. Nubia N3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is an upgrade from the MediaTek SoC present in the previous model, Nubia N2. Notably, the handset comes in only one 4GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Nubia N3 has a dual rear camera setup, though the capacities are currently not known. Meanwhile, there is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies, on the handset. When it comes to storage, the smartphone supports up to 64GB and a microSD card slot.

The highlight of the Nubia N3 is its mammoth 5000mAh battery, and it comes with support for 18W fast charging via NeoPower 3.0 technology. Additionally, Nubia has also reportedly introduced an inbuilt voice control feature that will help in voice search on the device. Notably, the smartphone has just become official and we will get more details regarding its features once the smartphone becomes available for sale.