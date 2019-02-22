ZTE is set to launch a 5G phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona on February 25. The new phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Chinese company has teased on Weibo. It may be the Axon 10 Pro, a successor to the Axon 9 Pro, that was launched at IFA 2018 back in August last year. However, it is also likely that the company could follow in the footsteps of Samsung and bring two separate phones - one as its 5G flagship and the other one as the Axon 9 Pro successor.

Among other developments, ZTE has posted a cryptic teaser image on Weibo that shows numbers "855" in the middle - just below the mentioning of 5G speeds. This is fair enough to confirm the presence of a Snapdragon 855 SoC on the upcoming 5G smartphone.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Another teaser image posted by ZTE on its Weibo account earlier this week showed that a "new Axon, New 5G flagship" will be launched on February 25. It is unclear whether the company is hinting at a new Axon model with 5G support or a new Axon model along with a separate 5G flagship -- similar to how recently Samsung brought the regular Galaxy S10 models as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.

Photo Credit: Weibo

ZTE is speculated to bring a new Axon model as a successor to the Axon 9 Pro that was launched last year. The new model could debut as the Axon 10 Pro.

Last month, ZTE announced that it would launch its first 5G smartphone in the first half of this year. The Shenzhen-based company also revealed at that time that it had plans to bring new Axon and Blade-series smartphones.

ZTE is likely to showcase all its ongoing developments at MWC 2019. This will help the company take on the likes of Huawei, LG, and Sony that all are set to unveil their new phone models next week.

