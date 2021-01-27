ZTE Blade X1 5G has launched in the US as a mid-range 5G smartphone. The phone has slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thicker chin. There are four cameras on the back and a hole-punch cut out on the front for the selfie shooter. ZTE Blade X1 5G is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and a single colour option. The phone is quite sleek but has a slight camera bump. The edges on the back are rounded, which should make it comfortable to use.

ZTE Blade X1 5G price

ZTE Blade X1 5G is priced at $384 in the US and is available via Visible. It is offered in a single Midnight colour and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is available in the US and, as of now, there is no information on its international availability.

ZTE Blade X1 5G specifications

The Blade X1 5G by ZTE runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera at the top left corner of the screen. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the ZTE Blade X1 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Blade X1 5G include sub-6GHz 5G, LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyrosensor, NFC, and ambient light sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The ZTE Blade X1 5G is packed with a 4,000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164x76x9.2mm and weighs 190 grams.

