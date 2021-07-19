ZTE Blade V30 and ZTE Blade V30 Vita phones have launched in the Mexican market. Both the phones pack a 5,000mAh battery and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The ZTE Blade V30 is the more premium model of the two and has a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. It has a hole-punch display design with the camera cutout placed in the top centre. ZTE Blade V30 Vita, on the other hand, has a waterdrop-style notch and has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera.

ZTE Blade V30, ZTE Blade V30 Vita price, sale

The new ZTE Blade V30 is priced at MXN 6,199 (roughly Rs. 23,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The ZTE Blade V30 Vita is priced at MXN 5,099 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the 3GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both the handsets have gone on sale in partnership with telecom operator Telcel. The ZTE Blade V30 comes in Blue and Black colour options whereas the ZTE Blade V30 Vita comes in Blue, Gray, and Green options.

ZTE Blade V30 specifications

On the specifications front, the ZTE Blade 30 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Unisoc T618 (UMS512T) octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

There is a quad camera setup on the ZTE Blade V30 with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view (FoV), a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty features.

ZTE Blade V30 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone weighs 193 grams and its dimensions are at 165.8x77x8.9mm. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, more. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side.

ZTE Blade V30 Vita specifications

Coming to the ZTE Blade V30 Vita, the phone runs on Android 11 and features a larger 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand it further using the microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

There is a triple camera setup at the back of the ZTE Blade V30 Vita with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery onboard the ZTE Blade V30 Vita. It weighs 210 grams and measures 174x78.1x8.9mm. This model also has a fingerprint sensor on the side.