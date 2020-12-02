ZTE Blade V2021 5G has been launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. At the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch. ZTE Blade V2021 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has launched in Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver colour options.

ZTE Blade V2021 5G price

ZTE Blade V2021 5G is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. As mentioned, it has launched in Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver colour options. ZTE Blade V2021 5G is up for reservation on JD.com and is slated to go on sale tomorrow, December 3, starting at 10am local time (7.30am IST).

ZTE Blade V2021 5G specifications

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade V2021 5G runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone's internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB, with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 5121GB).

For photography, ZTE Blade V2021 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 120 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, ZTE Blade V2021 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on ZTE Blade V2021 5G. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor placed on the back. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone weighs 188 grams and its dimensions are at 165.9x75.8x8.9mm.