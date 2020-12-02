Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade V2021 5G will go on sale in China on December 3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade V2021 5G comes in Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver colour options

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade V2021 5G packs up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage
  • The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • ZTE Blade V2021 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery

ZTE Blade V2021 5G has been launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. At the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch. ZTE Blade V2021 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has launched in Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver colour options.

ZTE Blade V2021 5G price

ZTE Blade V2021 5G is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. As mentioned, it has launched in Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver colour options. ZTE Blade V2021 5G is up for reservation on JD.com and is slated to go on sale tomorrow, December 3, starting at 10am local time (7.30am IST).

ZTE Blade V2021 5G specifications

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade V2021 5G runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone's internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB, with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 5121GB).

For photography, ZTE Blade V2021 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with 120 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, ZTE Blade V2021 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a 4,000mAh battery on ZTE Blade V2021 5G. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor placed on the back. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone weighs 188 grams and its dimensions are at 165.9x75.8x8.9mm.

ZTE Blade V2021 5G

ZTE Blade V2021 5G

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE Blade V2021 5G, ZTE Blade V2021 5G Price, ZTE Blade V2021 5G specifications, ZTE Blade V2021 5G Features, ZTE Blade V2021 5G Sale, ZTE
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Spotify 2020 Wrapped Offers Insights on Your Listening Habits for the Year
Snapdragon 888: Realme ‘Race’, Red Magic 6, Oppo Find X3, and Other Upcoming Phones Based on the New SoC From Qualcomm

Related Stories

ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses
  3. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  4. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  6. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  8. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Getting ‘Ride Services’ Menu Entry to Provide Accurate Ride-Sharing Fares: Report
  2. Sennheiser HD 560S Headphones Launched in India, Aimed at Analytical Listening Sessions
  3. Snapdragon 888: Realme ‘Race’, Red Magic 6, Oppo Find X3, and Other Upcoming Phones Based on the New SoC From Qualcomm
  4. ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Spotify 2020 Wrapped Offers Insights on Your Listening Habits for the Year
  6. iPhone 12 Series Users Are Complaining About Frequent Signal Drop Issue on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile
  7. Samsung One UI 3.0 Update Schedule Announced for Smartphones in Egypt
  8. iPhone Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Gain Complete Control Over Wi-Fi: All the Details
  9. Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode Gets Dedicated Android App, to Help Translate Spoken, Written Sentences
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) Tipped to Launch in India Soon, May Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com