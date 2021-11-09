Technology News
loading
ZTE Blade L9 Entry-Level Smartphone With Android 11 Go Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade L9 has an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 November 2021 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: ZTE Mexico

ZTE Blade L9 has been launched in Blue and Gray colours

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade L9 packs a 2,000mAh battery
  • The phone comes with 5-inch display
  • ZTE Blade L9 gets a Unisoc SoC

ZTE Blade L9 smartphone with entry-level specifications has been launched in Mexico. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5-inch display, and 8-megapixel camera for Bokeh-effect in portrait photos, and runs Android 11 (Go Edition). It has thick bezels, and there is a rectangular rear camera module. The power button and volume rocker are on the right edge. Earlier this year, the company launched the ZTE Blade A31 budget-friendly smartphone in Russia which also runs on Android 11 (Go Edition), is powered by a Unisoc SoC, and sports an 8-megapixel rear camera.

ZTE Blade L9 price, availability

The ZTE Blade L9 smartphone is available in Mexico in Blue and Gray colours at a price of MXN 1,699 (roughly Rs. 6,100).

ZTE Blade L9 specifications

The ZTE Blade L9 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a 5-inch WVGA (480x960 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC7731e quad-core SoC paired with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone gets 32GB internal storage and a microSD card slot to expand it further up to 128GB.

ZTE Blade L9 sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera which can capture Bokeh-like pictures. At the front is a 5-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calling. The smartphone packs a 2,000mAh battery and features an intelligent power-saving mode that is claimed to detect and limit high energy consumption.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Blade L9 include a Micro-USB port, 3G, Bluetooth v4.2, and more. The phone measures 137.5x67.5x10mm and weighs 143 grams.

ZTE Blade L9

ZTE Blade L9

Display 5.00-inch
Processor Unisoc SC7331e
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 2000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 480x960 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
ZTE Blade L9 Entry-Level Smartphone With Android 11 Go Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
