ZTE Blade A7s 2020 With Octa-Core Processor, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 November 2020 16:22 IST
ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,100)
  • The phone has a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera
  • ZTE Blade A7s 2020 comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 has been launched in Germany. It is a budget-friendly smartphone with an octa-core processor, a notch for the selfie shooter, and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. ZTE Blade A7s 2020 has relatively thick bezels all around with an even thicker chin. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. ZTE Blade A7s 2020 comes with a 4,000mAh battery and offers storage expandability as well.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 price

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the lone 3GB + 64GB storage option. The phone is offered in two colour options – Ocean Blue and Star Black. The phone is available on Amazon Germany and as of now, there is no information on its availability in international markets.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE Blade A7s 2020 runs MiFavor UI on top of Android 10. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 1.6GHz and the remaining four clocked at 1.2GHz. You get 3GB of RAM with ZTE Blade A7s 2020.

For photography, the phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel secondary senor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that can offer talk time of up to 27 hours while on 4G. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. ZTE Blade A7s 2020 measures 164.7x77.4x8.2mm and weighs 179 grams.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

ZTE Blade A7s 2020

ZTE Blade A7s 2020

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 With Improved Camera Stability, Gaming Experience

    Advertisement

