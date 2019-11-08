Technology News

ZTE Blade A7 Prime, ZTE Blade 10 Prime With 16-Megapixel Camera, 3,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade A7 Prime is priced at $99.

Updated: 8 November 2019 13:58 IST
ZTE Blade 10 Prime is priced at $179

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade A7 Prime packs 32GB storage
  • ZTE Blade 10 Prime packs 64GB storage
  • The two phones pack 3,200mAh battery, run on Android Pie

ZTE Blade A7 Prime and ZTE Blade 10 Prime have launched in the US, and are available to buy via Visible. The Blade A7 Prime is powered by the Helio A22 SoC, and the Blade 10 Prime is powered by the Helio P60 SoC. Both the phones run on Android 9 Pie, pack 3,200mAh battery, and support USB Type-C port. The ZTE Blade A7 Prime is available in a single Grey colour option, while the ZTE Blade 10 Prime is available only in a Black colour option.

ZTE Blade A7 Prime, ZTE Blade 10 Prime price

As mentioned, the ZTE Blade A7 Prime and ZTE Blade 10 Prime are listed on Visible for users to buy. The ZTE Blade A7 Prime is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the sole 32GB storage option, and the ZTE Blade 10 Prime is priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the sole 64GB option. As mentioned, the ZTE Blade A7 Prime is available in a single Grey colour option, while the ZTE Blade 10 Prime is available only in a Black colour option.

ZTE Blade 10 Prime specifications

ZTE Blade 10 Prime sports a waterdrop-style notch, a dual camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The ZTE Blade 10 runs on Android Pie, sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 401ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Helio P60 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD slot.

Optics include a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera. The ZTE Blade 10 Prime packs a 3,200mAh battery, supports a 3.5mm audio jack, and the phone measures at 158x75.2x8mm.

ZTE Blade A7 Prime specifications

ZTE Blade A7 Prime also has a waterdrop-style notch up front with a considerable chin at the bottom of the display. The phone has a single rear camera setup at the back with flash support, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android Pie, features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 276ppi pixel density. The ZTE Blade A7 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB, and there's support for expanding storage via microSD slot.

ztebladea7prime main ZTE Blade A7 Prime

ZTE Blade A7 Prime has a single rear camera setup

The ZTE Blade A7 Prime has a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 3,200mAh battery, supports a USB Type-C port, and measures at 156.7x72.8x8.15mm.

ZTE Blade A7 Prime

ZTE Blade A7 Prime

Display6.09-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
ZTE Blade 10 Prime

ZTE Blade 10 Prime

Display6.30-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3200mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

Further reading: ZTE Blade 10 Prime, ZTE Blade 10 Prime Price, ZTE Blade 10 Prime Specifications, ZTE Blade A7 Prime, ZTE Blade A7 Prime Specifications, ZTE
Comment
 
 

