ZTE Blade A5 2019 With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

The ZTE Blade A5 2019 is available in Russia through varied retail channels.

By | Updated: 23 May 2019 13:26 IST
ZTE Blade A5 2019 With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade A5 2019 runs on Android Pie

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade A5 2019 priced starting at RUB 6,490
  • : The phone packs 2,600mAh battery, 8-megapixel front camera
  • ZTE Blade A5 2019 is available in Black, Blue colour options

ZTE Blade A5 2019 has been launched in Russia, seeing the Chinese telecommunications giant expand its smartphone portfolio. The phone comes with a single camera setup, traditional bezels up front, and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The ZTE Blade A5 2019 has been launched in two colour options, and runs on Android Pie. This comes after the launch of the ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G, and Blade A7 smartphones in China. The Axon 10 Pro variants are flagship phones, and are powered by the premium Snapdragon 855 and triple rear cameras among others. Read on for more details about the ZTE Blade A5 2019 price, specifications, and release date.

ZTE Blade A5 2019 price

ZTE Blade A5 2019 is priced starting at RUB 6,490 (roughly Rs. 7,000), and is available in Russia through varied retail channels. The phone has been made available in Black and Blue colour options.

ZTE Blade A5 2019 specifications

As for specifications, the ZTE Blade A5 2019 runs MiFavor 9.0 UI based on Android Pie. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 28nm Spreadtrum SC9863A octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM.

As for camera, the ZTE Blade A5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 sensor and LED flash light support. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.4 sensor. Camera features include HDR and panorama support.

Inbuilt storage is at 16GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB). The ZTE Blade A5 2019 phone packs a 2,600mAh battery and connectivity options include Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and more. The phone measures at 146.3x70.6x9.55mm and weighs 157 grams.

Display5.45-inch
ProcessorSpreadtrum SC9863A
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity2600mAh
