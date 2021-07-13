ZTE Blade A31 budget-friendly smartphone has launched in the Russia market. The phone packs a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and features an 8-megapixel main camera. The phone has a dedicated microSD card slot with a storage capacity of up to 128GB. ZTE Blade A31 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display. There's a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back and the volume and power buttons are seen to be situated on the right side of the ZTE Blade A31.

ZTE Blade A31 price, sale

The new ZTE Blade A31 is priced at RUB 7,490 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It comes in Blue and Grey colour options with a textured panel.

ZTE Blade A31 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new ZTE Blade A31 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) IPS display with an 18: 9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

There's a single camera at the back with an 8-megapixel resolution. The rear camera supports HDR for better contrast in photos. At the front is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling purposes.

ZTE Blade A31 packs a 3,000mAh battery and features an intelligent power-saving mode. Connectivity options include a Micro-USB port, NFC, dual-SIM (Nano) slots, GPS, GLONASS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and more. The phone measures 140x71x8.9mm and weighs 166 grams.