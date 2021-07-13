Technology News
loading

ZTE Blade A31 With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade A31 has an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 July 2021 10:56 IST
ZTE Blade A31 With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade A31 comes in Blue and Grey colour options

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade A31 packs a 3,000mAh battery
  • ZTE Blade A31 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC
  • ZTE Blade A31 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display

ZTE Blade A31 budget-friendly smartphone has launched in the Russia market. The phone packs a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and features an 8-megapixel main camera. The phone has a dedicated microSD card slot with a storage capacity of up to 128GB. ZTE Blade A31 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display. There's a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back and the volume and power buttons are seen to be situated on the right side of the ZTE Blade A31.

ZTE Blade A31 price, sale

The new ZTE Blade A31 is priced at RUB 7,490 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It comes in Blue and Grey colour options with a textured panel.

ZTE Blade A31 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new ZTE Blade A31 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) IPS display with an 18: 9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

There's a single camera at the back with an 8-megapixel resolution. The rear camera supports HDR for better contrast in photos. At the front is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling purposes.

ZTE Blade A31 packs a 3,000mAh battery and features an intelligent power-saving mode. Connectivity options include a Micro-USB port, NFC, dual-SIM (Nano) slots, GPS, GLONASS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and more. The phone measures 140x71x8.9mm and weighs 166 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
ZTE Blade A31

ZTE Blade A31

Display 5.45-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE Blade A31, ZTE Blade A31 Price, ZTE Blade A31 Specifications, ZTE
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Renders Appear Online Ahead of July 21 Launch
ZTE Blade A31 With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  2. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  5. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles and Stadia
  6. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  10. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Defends Tesla's $2.6-Billion SolarCity Deal in US Shareholder Trial
  2. Moto G60S Expected Price, Key Specifications Leak, Tipped to Launch Soon
  3. Vivo S10 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
  4. Twitter Staff Return to Office as New York, San Francisco Campuses Reopen at 50 Percent Capacity
  5. Black Widow Box Office Kicks Off to $215 Million Opening Weekend Worldwide
  6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns of Attack on Free, Open Internet Around the World
  7. Elon Musk Tweets on Full Self-Driving Beta V9 as Tesla Releases New Software Update
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications to Include 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display, Design Leaks via Alleged Renders
  9. ZTE Blade A31 With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Renders Appear Online Ahead of July 21 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com