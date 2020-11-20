ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G and ZTE Axon 20 4G have reportedly been launched in China. ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G is an upgraded version of ZTE Blade 20 5G that launched earlier this month. ZTE Axon 20 4G, as the name suggests, is a 4G version of ZTE Axon 20 5G that is claimed to be the first phone with an under-display selfie camera. ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G comes with the Snapdragon 765G SoC while the non-pro variant features the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

The company has not shared pricing and availability for ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G or ZTE Axon 20 4G. It is also unclear if and when the two phones will come to the Indian market.

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G specifications

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G, as per a report by Gizmochina, is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It carries the same design as the non-Pro variant and comes with a notch for the selfie camera. You get slim bezels all around with a curved display. There is a quad camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

ZTE Axon 20 4G specifications

A report by GSMArena states that the 4G variant of ZTE Axon 20 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC. It retains the under-display selfie camera from ZTE Axon 20 5G and also retains the overall footprint of the phone. The camera configuration is the same as well, with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. At the front, ZTE Axon 20 5G comes with a 32-megapixel sensor that stays hidden under the display.

