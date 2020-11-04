Technology News
ZTE Blade 20 5G Launched With Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

ZTE Blade 20 5G comes in a single RAM and storage configuration.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 4 November 2020 17:32 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ ZTE Mobile

ZTE Blade 20 5G is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • ZTE Blade 20 5G launched in China
  • It comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration
  • ZTE Blade 20 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,700)

ZTE Blade 20 5G has been launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. Featuring a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display, ZTE Blade 20 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery. It features a fingerprint scanner and comes with FM support as well. ZTE Blade 20 5G is offered in a single storage configuration and two colour options. The new ZTE phone is launched soon after the Chinese firm unveiled the Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y, the first Yahoo-branded smartphone from Verizon.

ZTE Blade 20 5G price

ZTE Blade 20 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,700) in China for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model, as announced by the company on Weibo. The phone is being offered in two colour options – Jazzy Grey and Light Blue Mint. As of now, it is not known if and when the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market.

ZTE Blade 20 5G specifications

ZTE Blade 20 5G runs on Android 10, with MiFavor 10.5 on top. It features a 6.52-inch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, ZTE Blade 20 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that features a 16-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an additional 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, an 8-megapixel shooter is placed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front.

ZTE Blade 20 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery that doesn't support fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone comprises Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a compass. ZTE Blade 20 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone measures 165x975x88.9mm.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: ZTE Blade 20 5G, ZTE Blade, ZTE
