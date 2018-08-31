NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • ZTE Axon 9 Pro With 6.21 Inch Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched at IFA 2018: Price Specifications

ZTE Axon 9 Pro With 6.21-Inch Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched at IFA 2018: Price Specifications

, 31 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
ZTE Axon 9 Pro With 6.21-Inch Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched at IFA 2018: Price Specifications

ZTE Axon 9 Pro has been priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,700) in Germany

Highlights

  • ZTE showcased the Axon 9 Pro at IFA 2018
  • The smartphone will be available in Germany next month
  • Global availability and price not revealed yet

ZTE has unveiled its latest flagship - Axon 9 Pro - at IFA 2018. The smartphone has all the ingredients of a 2018 flagship, as it comes with the display notch, a slight chin at the bottom, vertically positioned dual rear camera setup, and more. The key highlights of the handset include the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, stock Android 8.1 Oreo, 6.21-inch full-HD+ display, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Axon 9 Pro appears to be a successor to the Axon 7 that was launched back in 2016, instead of the foldable Axon M. As of now, ZTE has only announced the Europe pricing and availability of the Axon 9 Pro, meaning we will have to wait to see if the handset gets launched in India or other markets.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro price

The ZTE flagship will be available from September end in Germany. The Axon 9 Pro has been priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,700) and will be sold via online and offline stores in the country. Notably, the company has not unveiled details about the global availability and pricing of the smartphone.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro specifications

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Axon 9 Pro bears a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor featuring 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.75 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and a 130-degrees wide-angle 20-megapixel sensor. The setup features autofocus with dual photodiode (2PD) and flash. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture that is also used for facial recognition.

The Axon 9 Pro houses 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band (2x2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It comes with an RGB sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It also supports Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+ support. In terms of dimensions, the Axon 9 Pro measures 156.5x74.5x7.9mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro

ZTE Axon 9 Pro

Display6.21-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2248 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: ZTE
Red Dead Redemption 2 Limited-Edition Collectibles Announced
Google Assistant Is Now Bilingual
ZTE Axon 9 Pro With 6.21-Inch Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched at IFA 2018: Price Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  3. The First Snapdragon 850-Powered Laptop Has a Battery Life of 25 Hours
  4. Apple Sends Invites for 2018 iPhone Event on September 12
  5. NASA Says Water Spotted at Jupiter's Great Red Spot
  6. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  7. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  8. BlackBerry KEY2 LE With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Flipkart Finance, Flipkart Finance EMI Payment Options Spotted
  10. Poco Launcher Now Available in Beta on Google Play Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.