ZTE has unveiled its latest flagship - Axon 9 Pro - at IFA 2018. The smartphone has all the ingredients of a 2018 flagship, as it comes with the display notch, a slight chin at the bottom, vertically positioned dual rear camera setup, and more. The key highlights of the handset include the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, stock Android 8.1 Oreo, 6.21-inch full-HD+ display, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Axon 9 Pro appears to be a successor to the Axon 7 that was launched back in 2016, instead of the foldable Axon M. As of now, ZTE has only announced the Europe pricing and availability of the Axon 9 Pro, meaning we will have to wait to see if the handset gets launched in India or other markets.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro price

The ZTE flagship will be available from September end in Germany. The Axon 9 Pro has been priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,700) and will be sold via online and offline stores in the country. Notably, the company has not unveiled details about the global availability and pricing of the smartphone.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro specifications

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Axon 9 Pro bears a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor featuring 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.75 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and a 130-degrees wide-angle 20-megapixel sensor. The setup features autofocus with dual photodiode (2PD) and flash. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture that is also used for facial recognition.

The Axon 9 Pro houses 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band (2x2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It comes with an RGB sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It also supports Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+ support. In terms of dimensions, the Axon 9 Pro measures 156.5x74.5x7.9mm.