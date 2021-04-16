ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G and ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G smartphones have been launched in China. Both of them are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoCs and are equipped with multiple 64-megapixel sensors in their respective camera setups. The primary difference between these two smartphones is that the Pro variant dials down on camera, battery, and fast charging support. Although both of them have 6.67-inch AMOLED displays, the Ultra variant comes with 144Hz refresh rate while the Pro variant maxes out at 120Hz.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G, ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G price, availability

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G is launched with three storage configurations. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 53,700), the 12GB + 256GB storage variant price is set at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 57,100), and the top-of-the-line model with 16GB + 1TB storage can be purchased in China at CNY 6,666 (roughly Rs. 76,200). It is launched in Black, Mint, White, and a Leather variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders starting April 19 in China. It will also be sold in the US and Canada but there is no information on the dates.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G is also launched with three storage configurations. The base 6GB + 128GB storage variant can be purchased in China at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 34,000), the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 37,500) and the top-of-the-line model with 8GB + 256GB storage price in China is set at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The handset is launched in Black as well as White colour options and will be available for pre-orders starting April 19.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G Specifications

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has adaptive blue light filter and 144Hz refresh rate that can automatically adjust (120HZ, 90Hz and 60Hz) for "different application scenarios.” It has a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, supports HDR10+ and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.

In the optics department, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that has three 64-megapixel sensors. The main 64-megapixel sensor is paired with f/1.9 lens, the second one has been clubbed with a f/1.6 lens, and the third one comes with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view. The fourth camera has an 8-megapixel sensor that is coupled with a periscope lens that offers optical images stabilisation (OIS), 5x optical zoom, and 60x hybrid zoom. At the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The front camera is situated in the hole-punch cutout thath is 2.6mm in diameter.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+ fast charging support. It does not come with wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C port and NFC. The phone measures 161.53x72.96x8mm and weighs 188g.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G Specifications

As mentioned, ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G is quite similar to the Ultra variant but has some watered-down specifications. It also runs MyOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that has two 64-megapixel sensors. There is a Sony IMX682 64-megapixel main sensor, and the second one comes with a 120-degree field of view. The third one is a 5-megapixel macro camera and there is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Just like the one in the Ultra model, the front camera is situated in the hole-punch cutout that is 2.6mm in diameter.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+ fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and NFC. The phone measures 163.56x75.27x7.86mm and weighs 186g.

