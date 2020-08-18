ZTE Axon 20 5G New Teaser Reveals Front Panel Design Ahead of Launch

ZTE Axon 20 5G is all set to launch in China on September 1. The device is set to be the first smartphone to sport an under-screen camera, and this is being teased heavily by the company in the run up to the launch. The latest teaser shared by Ni Fei, ZTE's president for mobile devices, also hinted at the same feature once again, while also revealing the outline of the phone for the first time.

Fei shared a new teaser on Weibo showing off the front portion of the ZTE Axon 20 5G phone. The device has a bezel-less screen with a slight chin at the bottom. The volume and power buttons are spotted on the right side of the spine. The back of the device has not been unveiled as of yet, but the wallpaper used in this image mocks all the other display designs seen on smartphones of today. This includes the hole-punch design, the pill-shaped hole-punch display, and even the pop-up selfie camera setup.

This ZTE Axon 20 5G was spotted on TENAA recently, and it is tipped to sport a 6.92-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) OLED display. The device is listed to be powered by an unknown octa-core CPU and pack up to 12GB of RAM. Internal storage is expected to be up to 256GB, and the phone is reported to sport a quad camera setup at the back.

As for optics, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is reported to include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. There's expected to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera on board as well. The battery of the ZTE Axon 20 5G is tipped to be at 4,120mAh.

All of the details of the ZTE Axon 20 5G, along with the pricing and availability will be announced at the launch event on September 1.

