ZTE Axon 20 5G has been launched and is the “world's first smartphone with an under-display camera”. The company has been teasing the phone for a few weeks now and it has finally been made official in China. The ZTE Axon 20 5G offers a truly full-screen experience thanks to this new technology. The phone will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations and has four colour options. The phone also comes with a quad rear camera setup and is powered by an octa-core processor.

ZTE Axon 20 5G price

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is priced at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, at CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs. 26,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and at CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone has four colour options namely, Blue, Black, Orange, and Purple. It is currently listed on ZTE Mall and there is no information on international availability yet.

ZTE Axon 20 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE Axon 20 5G runs on Android 10. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports 10bit colour and covers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of cameras, the ZTE Axon 20 5G has a quad rear camera setup and a single hidden selfie shooter. On the back, the camera setup includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and finally a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. On the front, the ZTE Axon 20 5G comes with a 32-megapixel sensor that stays hidden till you need it.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Axon 20 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and as the name suggests, 5G support. It packs a 4,220mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone measures 172.1x77.9x7.9mm and weighs 198 grams.

