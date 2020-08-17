Technology News
loading

ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1

ZTE Axon 20 5G was recently spotted in a TENAA listing that showed off the design of the phone, along with some expected specifications.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2020 14:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ZTE Device

ZTE Axon 20 5G has no notch or hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • ZTE Axon 20 5G will be unveiled on September 1
  • The company says it is the first under-screen camera phone
  • ZTE Axon 20 5G may feature a 6.92-inch display

ZTE Axon 20 5G will be launched on September 1, the company announced on Twitter. The phone is said to be the first smartphone with an under-screen camera, though this technology has been prototyped by other OEMs in the past. While the announcement does not reveal any details about the phone itself, it does confirm that the name of this phone is ZTE Axon 20 5G. This ZTE phone has been in news since last week as it was spotted in a TENAA listing as well, hinting at its specifications.

The company took to Twitter to share the announcement claiming that the ZTE Axon 20 5G will be the “World's First Under-display Camera Smartphone.” The phone will be announced on September 1 globally with availability and pricing expected to be revealed on the date. The image in the tweet shows the top half of the phone with no notch or hole-punch for the selfie camera. The bezels look quite slim as well. An under-screen camera will allow the phone to have a completely uninterrupted full-screen display.

ZTE Axon 20 5G specifications (expected)

The ZTE Axon 20 5G was initially teased as the ZTE A20 5G and from its rumoured model number – ZTE A2121 – it was believed that the phone will be launched with the Axon branding (judging by the Axon 11 5G's model number A2021), which is what it turned out to be.

Last week, a ZTE phone, believed to be the ZTE Axon 20 5G, was spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website, hinting at the expected specifications. The phone is said to carry a 6.92-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) OLED display and an octa-core CPU. There are going to be three RAM options including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB, as well as three storage options including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is said to come with quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera that will be hidden under the display is said to be a 32-megapixel sensor. The ZTE Axon 20 5G may be backed by a 4,120mAh battery that seems a bit small for a flagship device.

Specifications and other details about the phone will be made clear when it is announced on September 1.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE, ZTE Axon 20 5G, ZTE Axon 20 5G specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Ramps Up in Southeast Asia as Disney+ Indonesia Launch Sets Scene for Streaming Battle

Related Stories

ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  3. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  4. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras,Flat Screen
  6. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Storage Products
  9. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut on Amazon
  10. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1
  2. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Trimmers, Storage Products
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut in India, Reduced to Rs. 8,399 on Amazon
  4. Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale in India on August 24 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, More
  5. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed Under a Monthly Charge of Rs. 700: Report
  6. Google Looking to Replace Duo With Meet: Report
  7. Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Test Idea of iPhone as Market Unto Itself in Lawsuit
  8. Google Stops Responding Directly to Data Requests From Hong Kong Government
  9. MTNL Launches New Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan, Reintroduces Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 Packs for Limited Period
  10. Amazon Hit by Antitrust Investigation in Germany Over Third-Party Seller Practices: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com