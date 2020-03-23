ZTE on Monday officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 11 5G, in China. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of the design, the latest smartphone by ZTE comes with a waterdrop-notch display and quad camera setup on the back. It is available in three variants and comes in black colour option. Since the Axon 11 5G is currently available only in China, it is speculated that the phone will be rolled out in other markets in the upcoming months. It is unclear whether the phone will be launched in India.

ZTE Axon 11 5G price

ZTE's latest, the Axon 11 5G will be available in three variants and is up for pre-order on several Chinese retail websites such as Myzte.com, Jd.com, and Tmall.com.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at CNY 2698 (roughly Rs. 28,890) while the 8GB + 128GB unit is available for CNY 2998 (roughly Rs. 32,100). Meanwhile, 8GB + 256 GB variant is priced at CNY 3398 (roughly Rs. 36,390).

ZTE Axon 11 5G specifications, features

The ZTE Axon 11 5G runs on the Android 10-based MiFavor 10 operating system and features a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution. The waterdrop notch at the top of the screen houses the smartphone's 20-megapixel front camera and there is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the internal storage capacity of the smartphone can further be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors for a better depth in the photographs. ZTE also says that the camera of the smartphone will be able to capture 4K-resolution videos at 60fps. The phone is also equipped with a video editing software which has a variety of video editing tools.

Other features on the ZTE Axon 11 5G include a hybrid SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Quick Charge 4+ option, and Hi-Fi audio via earphones. The phone measures 159.2x73.4x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams.