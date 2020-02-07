Technology News
ZTE Axon 10s Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

This is the first phone to feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 15:24 IST
ZTE Axon 10s Pro boasts of a 92 percent screen to body ratio

Highlights
  • ZTE Axon 10s Pro has made its debut in China
  • The new ZTE phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Price and release date are yet to be revealed

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 10s Pro, in its home market. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, making it the company's first phone to use the processor. Other key specifications of the phone include dual-mode 5G support, 4,000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is no word on the price or the release date of the phone right now.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE Axon 10s Pro runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 92 percent screen to body ratio. There's a small waterdrop notch at the top of the screen that houses the smartphone's 20-megapixel front camera with f/20 aperture. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint scanner along with facial recognition for authentication.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. As for the storage, you either get 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There's no microSD card present on the phone, meaning you won't be able to expand its storage.

In terms of cameras, the ZTE Axon 10s Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 125-degree field of view.

Among other specifications, the smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, USB Type-C port, and GPS. There's also stereo ultra-linear dual speakers on the phone that support DTS: X Ultra. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2 × 73.4 × 7.9mm and comes in single white colour for now.

