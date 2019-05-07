Technology News

ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G, and Blade A7 Launched; Price, Specifications

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G comes in two storage configurations.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G, and Blade A7 Launched; Price, Specifications

ZTE’s flagship comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and wireless charging support.

Highlights
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro and its 5G variant sport in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The high-end phone packs Qualcomm’s X50 modem for 5G connectivity
  • The ZTE offering brings 3x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom support

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G was originally announced at MWC 2019 earlier this year. Today, ZTE has officially launched the 5G-ready flagship phone in China, alongside a non-5G variant simply called the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. Both the phones sport the same design, and share key internal hardware such as Snapdragon 855 and triple rear cameras among others, with the exception being 5G support. The company has reportedly launched the entry-level ZTE Blade A7 as well, which features a single rear camera and a waterdrop notch. The affordable phone comes in three colour options and two storage variants.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G, Blade A7 price, availability

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro has been launched in China in a total of three storage variants. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,700), while the mid-tier 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 37,900). The top-end ZTE Axon 10 Pro variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage has been priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

The phone is now up for grabs for leading Chinese e-commerce platforms such as JD.com. As for the ZTE Axon Pro 5G, the company has not revealed its pricing. ZTE's official website says that the ZTE Axon Pro 5G will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. ZTE is reportedly waiting to get the 5G license from regulatory authorities in China before the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G can hit the shelves. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro and its 5G variant come in a single colour option which appears to be a gradient blue shade.

zte blade a7 body zte

The ZTE Blade A7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM

 

As for the entry-level ZTE Blade A7, it is now available from JD.com priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100) for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,100) for the higher end model with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The ZTE Blade A7 can reportedly be purchased in Sea Blue, Night Black, and Star Black colour options, and is expected to start shipping from May 17 onwards.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G specifications

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro and its 5G variant run Android Pie and feature a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with a minimum 6GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the ZTE flagships feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It is assisted by a 20-megapixel wide angle sensor with 125-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are taken care of by a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro and the Axon 10 Pro 5G feature a peak 256GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Talking about connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and DTS:X Ultra, while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology. The dimensions of the phone are 159.2x73.4x7.9 mm. As for features, it supports 3x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, AI snapshot, night noise cancellation, and super night shots among others.

ZTE Blade A7 specifications
The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A7 features a 6-inch In-Cell TFT display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoCpaired with up to 3GB of RAM. The affordable device features a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The ZTE Blade A7 packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The affordable ZTE offering comes equipped with a 3,200mAh battery. The dimensions of the phone are 154x72.8x7.9 mm and it tips the scales at 146 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ZTE Blade A7

ZTE Blade A7

Display6.00-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3200mAh
ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G

Display6.47-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: ZTE, ZTE Axon 10 Pro Price, ZTE Axon 10 Pro Specifications, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Price, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Specifications, ZTE Blade A7, ZTE Blade A7 Price, ZTE Blade A7 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi K20 Pro Said to Be Name of Snapdragon 855 Flagship, Specifications Leaked
Facebook Removes More Pages Tied to Russian Operators
ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G, and Blade A7 Launched; Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  7. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.