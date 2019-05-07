ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G was originally announced at MWC 2019 earlier this year. Today, ZTE has officially launched the 5G-ready flagship phone in China, alongside a non-5G variant simply called the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. Both the phones sport the same design, and share key internal hardware such as Snapdragon 855 and triple rear cameras among others, with the exception being 5G support. The company has reportedly launched the entry-level ZTE Blade A7 as well, which features a single rear camera and a waterdrop notch. The affordable phone comes in three colour options and two storage variants.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G, Blade A7 price, availability

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro has been launched in China in a total of three storage variants. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,700), while the mid-tier 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 37,900). The top-end ZTE Axon 10 Pro variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage has been priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

The phone is now up for grabs for leading Chinese e-commerce platforms such as JD.com. As for the ZTE Axon Pro 5G, the company has not revealed its pricing. ZTE's official website says that the ZTE Axon Pro 5G will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. ZTE is reportedly waiting to get the 5G license from regulatory authorities in China before the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G can hit the shelves. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro and its 5G variant come in a single colour option which appears to be a gradient blue shade.

The ZTE Blade A7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM

As for the entry-level ZTE Blade A7, it is now available from JD.com priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100) for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,100) for the higher end model with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The ZTE Blade A7 can reportedly be purchased in Sea Blue, Night Black, and Star Black colour options, and is expected to start shipping from May 17 onwards.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro, Axon 10 Pro 5G specifications

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro and its 5G variant run Android Pie and feature a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with a minimum 6GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the ZTE flagships feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It is assisted by a 20-megapixel wide angle sensor with 125-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are taken care of by a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro and the Axon 10 Pro 5G feature a peak 256GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Talking about connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and DTS:X Ultra, while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology. The dimensions of the phone are 159.2x73.4x7.9 mm. As for features, it supports 3x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, AI snapshot, night noise cancellation, and super night shots among others.

ZTE Blade A7 specifications

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A7 features a 6-inch In-Cell TFT display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoCpaired with up to 3GB of RAM. The affordable device features a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The ZTE Blade A7 packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The affordable ZTE offering comes equipped with a 3,200mAh battery. The dimensions of the phone are 154x72.8x7.9 mm and it tips the scales at 146 grams.