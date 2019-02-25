ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G and Blade V10 have been announced on the sidelines of MWC 2019 in Barcelona on Monday. The company hasn't detailed too much about the 5G smartphone beyond saying it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC alongside the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, and revealed its design would bear a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The ZTE Blade V10 on the other hand has been detailed pretty much in its entirety, though price and availability, as well as chipset details, are currently under wraps.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G price, specifications

Unfortunately, the Chinese company has not detailed the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G price at MWC 2019. A release timeline was provided however - the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is due to be made available in China and Europe in the first half of 2019, in partnership with China Unicom, Elisa, and Hutchison Drei Austria.

In a press statement, the Chinese telecommunications giant has revealed that the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, accompanied by the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The image shared in the press release also clearly shows its triple rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, and waterdrop-shaped display notch. The camera has several AI-based features the company says, including motion capture, portrait recognition, and scene recognition, while ZTE is also boasting of AI user behaviour learning. The company is also touting 'stunning audio', as well as "Axon Vision graphics optimisation capabilities."

ZTE Blade V10 price, specifications

As with the Axon 10 Pro, the ZTE Blade V10 price has not been detailed by the company. It will be made available in China, Europe, and Latin America from April in Black, Blue, and Green colour variants. The Android Pie-based MiFavor9.0 UI running dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280) display with a waterdrop-shaped notch, a 90.3-percent screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 400ppi. It is powered by an as-yet-unspecified 2.1GHz octa-core SoC. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary lens, while on the front, it bears a 32-megapixel selfie camera with 'AI smart selfie' features. The company is touting other AI camera features, such as scene detection,

The ZTE Blade V10 will be made available in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is also on board. A 3,200mAh battery powered the ZTE Blade V10, which measures 158x75.8x7.8mm.

Finally, the ZTE Blade V10 is also touted to have a ceramic-like feel on its body, thanks to its porcelain multi-layer stacking process.