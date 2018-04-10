Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE A530 With 18:9 Display, Android 8.0 Oreo Launched: Price, Specifications

10 April 2018
  • ZTE A530 price has been set at CNY 799
  • It is already available to buy in China
  • The smartphone runs MiFavor 5.2 based on Oreo

ZTE has launched a new budget smartphone in China - the ZTE A530. Dual 4G VoLTE smartphone, it is now available to buy in the country via the My ZTE online site. The ZTE A530 price has been set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,300). One of the highlights of the smartphone is that runs MiFavor 5.2 based on the relatively modern Android 8.0 Oreo. The ZTE A530 also sports an 18:9 display, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZTE A530 runs MiFavor 5.2 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 5.45 HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 82 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MTK6739 clocked at up to 1.5GHz with 2GB of RAM. It sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera.

The ZTE A530 comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (maximum supported capacity not known) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, Bluetooth v4.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It sports a 2660mAh battery, and measures 146.4x69.2x8.5mm.

Late last month, ZTE brand Nubia launched the Nubia V18 in China. The launch came soon after the company unveiled the Nubia N3 in the same country. The key highlights of the Nubia V18 are its 6.01-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone lacks a dual-camera setup at the back, but it comes with the company's own Maverick voice assistant. Additionally, the smartphone comes with both face unlock and fingerprint scanners.

