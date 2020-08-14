Technology News
ZTE A20 5G Spotted on TENAA, 6.92-Inch OLED Display, Under-Screen Camera Tipped

ZTE A20 5G is powered by an octa-core CPU and comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 August 2020 15:45 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

ZTE A20 5G may feature quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • ZTE A20 5G TENAA listing tips two colour variants
  • The phone is said to carry a 4,120mAh battery
  • ZTE A20 5G does not have a release date yet

ZTE A20 5G is thought to have been spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website and the listing comes with key specifications for the phone. While the TENAA listing does not mention the ZTE A20 5G name, it comes with model number ZTE A2121 that is believed to be the A20 5G. This phone is rumored to be the first with an under-screen camera, which would eliminate the need for a notch, hole-punch, or pop-up design. As per the TENAA listing, the ZTE A20 5G will come with up to 12GB of RAM and two colour options.

ZTE A20 5G specifications (rumoured)

As seen in the TENAA listing, the ZTE A2121 model thought to be the ZTE A20 5G is seen to run Android 10 and come with a 6.92-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) OLED display. It may be powered by an octa-core CPU with a frequency of 2.4GHz. It is said to come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage, however, the exact configurations are currently unknown.

In terms of cameras, the listing shows four cameras on the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2 megapixel sensors. On the front, the ZTE A20 is said to carry a 32-megapixel sensor that may be hidden under the screen, making this phone the first to come with an under-screen camera.

The battery is listed as 4,120mAh and sensors on board include gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of dimensions, the phone is said to measure 172.1x77.9x7.9mm and weigh 198 grams. The ZTE A20 5G, as the name suggests, will come with 5G support, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Talking about the aesthetics, the images in the TENAA listing show a vertical camera module on the back, placed at the top left corner of the back panel. The flash is present in the module as well. The power and volume rockers are on the right side of the pone. There is no visible notch or hole-punch on the front panel. Interestingly, it has the Axon label on the back, which suggests the phone will launch with Axon branding and will likely be called the ZTE Axon A20 5G. The two colour options are listed as Cold flame blue and dazzling white.

The TENAA listing was first spotted by Slashleaks and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

A couple days ago, ZTE's president for mobile devices, Ni Fei, teased an upcoming smartphone with an under-screen camera through a Weibo post, which was posted from a “ZTE A20 5G under-screen camera.” As of now, there is no launch date for the phone, but it is expected to be unveiled soon.

Further reading: ZTE, ZTE A20 5G, ZTE A20 5G specifications, Tenaa
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
