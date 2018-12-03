NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZenFone Max Pro M2, Max M2 Specifications Leak; Asus Confirms ZenFone Max M2 Launch Date

, 03 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ZenFone Max Pro M2, Max M2 Specifications Leak; Asus Confirms ZenFone Max M2 Launch Date

Photo Credit: Asus India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 India launch date is December 11

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 India launch date confirmed as December 11
  • Specifications and images of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked
  • Asus ZenFone Max M2 has been also been spotted in the wild

ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 specifications and press renders were spotted in the wild even as Asus India confirmed the launch date of the ZenFone Max Pro M2. The successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, which proved to be a surprise hit for Asus, will be unveiled in India on December, the company announced via a tweet on Friday. Just like its predecessor, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be exclusive to Flipkart, the company has also confirmed.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 release date

"The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment - Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 launches on 11th December, exclusively on Flipkart," Asus India said in a tweet on Friday evening. As you can see, apart from the India release date, the tweet also confirms that the new Asus launch will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India in April thus year. Offering a solid set of specifications and a large battery life in a good value for money package, the phone has powered Asus' comeback into the smartphone market after a difficult time. The brand new ZenFone Max Pro M2 would look to build on that success.

cvvb7bsc zenfone max pro m2 625x300 01 December Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

 

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

As we mentioned earlier, Asus has confirmed that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Additionally, a report from WinFuture.de has shed light on detailed specifications of the upcoming smartphone as well as another rumoured phone, the Asus ZenFone Max M2. Additionally, the website has also published press renders of both the phones.

The leaked renders match the ZenFone Max Pro M2 images featured in the teaser video shared by Asus as part of its tease confirming the India release date of the smartphone. According to the images, the ZenFone Max M2 will have a notch that's much wider than its 'Pro' siblings.

According to the report, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset, an upgrade on Snapdragon 636 featured in the ZenFone Max Pro M1, though the ZenFone Max M2 is tipped to pack the same chipset. Both phones have been tipped to pack 6-inch full-HD displays, with RAM tipped to start at 4GB in the most affordable variants, likely going up to 6GB, and perhaps a 8GB variant in the works as well.

m4oa9164 zenfone max m2 625x300 01 December Asus ZenFone Max M2 has been tipped to pack Snapdragon 636
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

 

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is tipped to pack a dual rear camera with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, though there's no word on the shooter that the Max M2 will pack, though the leaked renders show a dual rear camera setup.

The report is also silent on the battery size of the new phones, but considering that a big battery was the highlight of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, one can expect something similar from the new Asus phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications, ZenFone Max Pro M2 release date
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Hangouts for Consumers Will Be Shutting Down Sometime in 2020: Report
Google CEO Hearing in US House Likely to Be Postponed
ZenFone Max Pro M2, Max M2 Specifications Leak; Asus Confirms ZenFone Max M2 Launch Date
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Y81, Vivo Y71i Price Slashed in India, Now Start From Rs. 7,990
  2. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  3. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 India Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Leaked
  5. Huawei Mate 20 Pro Goes on Sale in India for Amazon Prime Members
  6. JioSaavn Merger: All Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  7. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's New and Different in the Realme U1?
  8. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  9. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Resident Evil 2 Skins, Crossover Event Teased
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.