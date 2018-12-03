ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 specifications and press renders were spotted in the wild even as Asus India confirmed the launch date of the ZenFone Max Pro M2. The successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, which proved to be a surprise hit for Asus, will be unveiled in India on December, the company announced via a tweet on Friday. Just like its predecessor, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be exclusive to Flipkart, the company has also confirmed.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 release date

"The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment - Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 launches on 11th December, exclusively on Flipkart," Asus India said in a tweet on Friday evening. As you can see, apart from the India release date, the tweet also confirms that the new Asus launch will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India in April thus year. Offering a solid set of specifications and a large battery life in a good value for money package, the phone has powered Asus' comeback into the smartphone market after a difficult time. The brand new ZenFone Max Pro M2 would look to build on that success.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

As we mentioned earlier, Asus has confirmed that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Additionally, a report from WinFuture.de has shed light on detailed specifications of the upcoming smartphone as well as another rumoured phone, the Asus ZenFone Max M2. Additionally, the website has also published press renders of both the phones.

The leaked renders match the ZenFone Max Pro M2 images featured in the teaser video shared by Asus as part of its tease confirming the India release date of the smartphone. According to the images, the ZenFone Max M2 will have a notch that's much wider than its 'Pro' siblings.

According to the report, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset, an upgrade on Snapdragon 636 featured in the ZenFone Max Pro M1, though the ZenFone Max M2 is tipped to pack the same chipset. Both phones have been tipped to pack 6-inch full-HD displays, with RAM tipped to start at 4GB in the most affordable variants, likely going up to 6GB, and perhaps a 8GB variant in the works as well.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 has been tipped to pack Snapdragon 636

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is tipped to pack a dual rear camera with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, though there's no word on the shooter that the Max M2 will pack, though the leaked renders show a dual rear camera setup.

The report is also silent on the battery size of the new phones, but considering that a big battery was the highlight of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, one can expect something similar from the new Asus phones.