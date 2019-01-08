NDTV Gadgets360.com
  ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Lite L1 Get Discounts During Asus Days Sale on Flipkart

ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Lite L1 Get Discounts During Asus Days Sale on Flipkart

08 January 2019
All ZenFone Max Pro M1 variants will receive a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the Asus Days sale

Highlights

  • Asus Days sale will be held between January 9 and January 11 on Flipkart
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 to receive no-cost EMI options
  • ZenFone 5Z to get a discount of Rs. 8,000 during the sale

ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z, and the ZenFone Lite L1 are set to receive discounts during the Asus Days sale on Flipkart, the company announced on Tuesday. The sale that will be held on the online marketplace from January 9 to January 11 will also bring no-cost EMI options on the newly launched ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 for the period of three and six months. Flipkart will also bring its Complete Mobile Protection Plan along with theft protection for both new models at Rs. 99. There will also be no-cost EMI options and the Compete Mobile Protection plan at Rs. 99 for the ZenFone Max M1.

Among other offers, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available during the Asus Days sale with a discount of Rs. 1,000. This means customers will be able to purchase the ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,999, down from the existing price of Rs. 9,999, while the Zenfone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model will go on sale at Rs. 11,999, drop from Rs. 11,999. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 13,999.

The all Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 variants during the Asus Days sale on Flipkart will also receive no-cost EMI options and the Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 799 at Rs. 99.

Aside from the ZenFone Max Pro M1, the Flipkart sale will bring the ZenFone 5Z with discounted prices. The ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant that is currently available at Rs. 32,999 will go on sale at Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 28,999, down from Rs. 36,999.

Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options for three and six months with all the ZenFone 5Z models. Further, there will be Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 2,499 at Rs. 399.

The Asus Days sale will also bring the ZenFone Lite L1 price in India down to Rs. 4,999 from Rs. 5,999. The affordable smartphone will be available along with the Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 399 at Rs. 9. Likewise, the Flipkart sale will bring the ZenFone Max M1 with no-cost EMI options as well as Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 399 at Rs. 99.

As we mentioned, the Asus Days sale will also bring the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 with no-cost EMI options through credit and debit cards for the period of three and six months. There will also be an option for customers to pick the new smartphones along with Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth up to Rs. 1,299 at Rs. 99.

