The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which competes with the Redmi Note 5 Pro in the affordable smartphone segment, will become available for the first time in Grey colour today in what the company is calling its 'biggest sale till date'. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 Grey colour variant will join the Midnight Black option that has been up for grabs since the smartphone earlier this month. Buyers can head to Flipkart at 12pm IST to purchase the new colour option, which is listed on the e-commerce website for both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. For those unaware, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review) has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the option with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs. 12,999. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage variant that the company has confirmed, priced at Rs. 14,999. However, there is no launch date for the smartphone yet; it differs from the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants on the camera front, sporting a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup on the back, and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

As for the launch offers, ZenFone Max Pro M1 buyers on Vodafone will get 10GB complimentary data month for 12 months on recharges of Rs. 199 and above for prepaid users. They will also get weekly telco and non-telco offers, Asus said. For postpaid users on Rs. 399 Red plan, Vodafone will give 10GB additional data a month for a year, while those on Rs. 499 Red plan will get free Red Protect access free.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC,coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. The dual rear camera setup on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a 13-megapixel primary Omnivision sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 85.5-degree wide-angle view, five-piece lens.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and weighs 180 grams.

We discussed whether Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro killer on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.