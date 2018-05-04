Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZenFone Max Pro M1 Next Sale on May 10 in India

 
, 04 May 2018
ZenFone Max Pro M1 Next Sale on May 10 in India

Redmi Note 5 Pro, the biggest rival of ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India, recently received a price hike

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will go on sale in India again on May 10
  • The smartphone has received "tremendous response", claims Asus
  • It comes in three variants, starting at Rs. 10,999

ZenFone Max Pro M1 will to be available for purchase in India again on May 10, the company has announced in a statement. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone, which was launched last week, went out of stock shortly after its pre-orders kicked off on Thursday exclusively via Flipkart. Asus hasn't provided any details about the number of units it sold through the first pre-orders round; however, it does say in a press statement that the smartphone has received a "tremendous response" from Indian customers. The new ZenFone Max Pro M1 model is designed to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro that is also one of the widely popular smartphones in the under Rs. 15,000 price bracket. It offers a stock Android experience and has features such as a thin-bezel display and a dual rear camera setup to persuade customers.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 12,999. Asus also announced a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 with a price tag of Rs. 14,999. However, the release date for this last variant hasn't been revealed.

Asus is offering the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in Midnight Black and Grey colour options. Furthermore, Vodafone prepaid subscribers buying the new ZenFone handset will get 10GB of complementary data per month for 12 months on recharges of Rs. 199 and above, while Vodafone postpaid subscribers on Rs. 399 Red plan will get 10GB of additional data a month for a year. Subscribers on Rs. 499 Vodafone Red plan will get additional free Red Protect access free.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Review

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC,coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a 13-megapixel primary Omnivision sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 85.5-degree wide-angle view, five-piece lens.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and weighs 180 grams.

 

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus
