Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be launched today, roughly a week after it was announced at an event the company jointly hosted with its online sales partner Flipkart. The company has not given away much about the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) smartphone, though the dedicated web page on Flipkart mentions it will pack the Snapdragon 636 SoC, and the videos on the page show the phone’s speed and battery life will be in focus. This is the global debut of the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) as India is the first country it is being launched in.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) live stream

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India launch event will be held at 12:30pm today at an event in New Delhi. The launch will be live streamed on YouTube, so you can catch all the action in real time. Asus will also launch an "innovative new value added service" today. Just hit the play button in the video embedded below to start the video once the clock strikes 12:30pm.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) specifications

The official Instagram account of Asus Indonesia reveals the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will come with a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 16-megapixel sensor along with PDAF and LED flash. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, which is the same processor Xiaomi uses in its popular Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Official confirmations apart, there are a few leaked specifications that give us a fuller picture of the smartphone. An unofficial blog Asus-ZenFone.com says the handset will come with stock Android Oreo software, at least in Indonesia. A ZenFone Max Pro (M1) teaser video also mentions “the Android that you want,” so stock Android Oreo experience may be headed to India too.



On the part of its specifications, the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) is said to have a 6-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the front that is accompanied by a softlight LED flash and supports face unlock functionality. The handset also includes dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, it is found to have two variants: one with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage and the other one with 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. It will also reportedly have a fingerprint sensor, five-magnet speaker, and 5000mAh battery.

