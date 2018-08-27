NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 27 August 2018
ZenFone Max Pro M1 gets certain launch offers valid till August 31, 2018.

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is now available in three colour variants
  • Price in India starts at Rs. 10,999
  • Sale will start from August 30, 2018

ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus' latest budget smartphone, has received a new Blue colour variant in India. This takes the total tally of colour options to three, including the previously available Black and Grey options. Launched in May this year, key highlights of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include a Snapdragon 636 SoC, a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup, and up to 6GB of RAM. Launch offers include 5 percent instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards or on EMI transactions using ICICI bank credit cards. Both offers are valid till August 31, 2018.

"We are extremely happy to announce the arrival of the 'True Blue Performer'; meet the 'Blue' variant of ZenFone Max Pro M1, our new fashion-forward and on-trend colour. We have received an overwhelming response to the ZenFone Max Pro M1 across the country and wanted to offer our consumers an all new exciting colour variant that best complements their style," said Dinesh Sharma, Director Mobile Product, Asus India.

ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue colour price in India, availability

As mentioned previously, ZenFone Max Pro M1 is now available in India in three colour options - Deepsea Black, Grey, and Blue. The Blue colour edition will go on sale starting Thursday, August 30. It will retail at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, exclusively via Flipkart.

ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS FullView LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage, and an Adreno 509 GPU.

In the camera department, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears dual cameras on the back with a 13-megapixel primary OmniVision sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5P lens. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the ZenFone Max Pro M1 include a Face Unlock sensor, fingerprint sensor, and more. Dimensions are 159x76x8.61mm and weight is 180 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
