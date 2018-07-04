Asus ZenFone 5Z, the most premium model in Asus' flagship ZenFone 5 series, is all set to launch in India today. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone was revealed in a teaser last week and on Tuesday was spotted on the retailer's website complete with India price details. The ZenFone 5Z India launch comes a little over two months after Asus launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in the country, which was proved to be a hit in the budget segment. To recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z was originally launched at MWC 2018 back in late February this year and it comes with flagship-grade specifications including the Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM.

Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India

As per details that leaked via Flipkart on Tuesday, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Asus ZenFone 5Z will be made available inIndia at a price of Rs. 29,999. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model will be sold for Rs. 32,999, and the top-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant of the Asus ZenFone 5Z is expected to arrive at a price of Rs. 36,999. It goes without saying that Asus might just announce discounted, one-off introductory pricing at the launch event.

Asus ZenFone 5Z specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 5Z runs ZenUI 5.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. At its core, the ZenFone 5Z features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the ZenFone 5Z sports a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, with f/2.2 aperture. As for your selfies, the flagship smartphone comes packed with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and Face Unlock.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z India launch event is slated to start at 12:30pm IST. A livestream of the event will be available on the Flipkart website.

