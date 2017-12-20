Claiming to be the 'world's smallest mobile phone', the Zanco tiny t1 has been listed on a Kickstarter campaign. As of writing this report, the campaign has achieved $29,524 (roughly Rs. 18.92 lakh) of its $33,480 (roughly Rs. 21.45 lakh) goal.

The Zanco tiny t1 feature phone appears to comes from an era before the trend of phablets and big-screen smartphones, when calling and texting were the primary features in a mobile phone. The Zanco tiny t1 is smaller than a thumb and lighter than a coin. Zanco brands the tiny t1 as a 'talk and text mobile phone' with an alphanumeric keyboard. The phone has dimensions of 46.7x21x12mm and a weight of 13 grams.

This phone supports a single Nano SIM and can store up to 300 contacts in the phonebook. The Zanzo tiny t1 can store up to 50 SMS messages and also the last 50 incoming/ outgoing numbers in the call log, using its 32MB of storage. Powering the tiny t1 is a MediaTek MTK6261D motherboard and 32MB of RAM. It sports a 0.49-inch OLED (32x64 pixels) display and runs on a 200mAh battery.

The Zanco tiny t1 has connectivity options like 2G, Bluetooth, and Micro-USB. The tiny t1 is a quad-band phone and will be available in two 2G band frequencies - 850/1900 and 900/1800; there is no support for 3G or 4G frequencies. There is no Internet access on this phone. The bottom of the tiny t1 features a mic and a loudspeaker.

Zanco is currently running a Super Early Bird offer that prices the tiny t1 mobile phone at about EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 2,280). The phone ships to most countries in the world and will start shipping in May 2018.