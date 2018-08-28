After teasing the arrival of a new smartphone in its Yu sub-brand, Micromax has now announced that the new smartphone is set to arrive on August 30. In its latest teaser poster, the company has also confirmed that the new Yu device will have a longer battery life. Apart from this, there is little else that we know about the smartphone, but all details will be revealed in a few days. Yu is releasing a new smartphone in India after almost a year of silence, with the Yu Yureka 2 being the last smartphone launched under this brand. Alongside, the company sent media invites, which clearly mention the smartphone will be called the Yu Ace - something hinted at with the first teaser last week.

The new poster hints at a long battery like, and a caption that says "Now, YU can last longer. So, stay tuned for the #YUFaceOff which is coming soon on 30.08.2018." This along with the media invite confirms the launch of the Yu Ace on August 30, and also hints at a large battery.

The last smartphone from this online-only sub-brand was the Yu Yureka 2 which launched in India in September last year. After that, Micromax was silent for almost a year, and the brand slowly waned in popularity against heavy competition in the Indian smartphone market. Then, just a few days ago, the Yu brand's Twitter handle came alive with a cryptic tweet announcing an upcoming smartphone launch. We now know it will be called the Yu Ace.

The Yu sub-brand was launched in 2014, and the first smartphone to arrive in the market under this branding was the Yu Yureka. As mentioned, the last device to launch in this sub-brand was the Yu Yureka 2, priced at Rs. 11,999. Launched in September last year, it was made exclusively available on Flipkart.