NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yu Ace India Launch Set for August 30, Long Battery Life Teased

, 28 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Yu Ace India Launch Set for August 30, Long Battery Life Teased

The new Yu phone is teased to have a long battery life.

Highlights

  • Yu is set to launch a new phone in India
  • It comes after almost a year of silence from the company
  • The last phone from the brand was the Yu Yureka 2

After teasing the arrival of a new smartphone in its Yu sub-brand, Micromax has now announced that the new smartphone is set to arrive on August 30. In its latest teaser poster, the company has also confirmed that the new Yu device will have a longer battery life. Apart from this, there is little else that we know about the smartphone, but all details will be revealed in a few days. Yu is releasing a new smartphone in India after almost a year of silence, with the Yu Yureka 2 being the last smartphone launched under this brand. Alongside, the company sent media invites, which clearly mention the smartphone will be called the Yu Ace - something hinted at with the first teaser last week.

The new poster hints at a long battery like, and a caption that says "Now, YU can last longer. So, stay tuned for the #YUFaceOff which is coming soon on 30.08.2018." This along with the media invite confirms the launch of the Yu Ace on August 30, and also hints at a large battery.

The last smartphone from this online-only sub-brand was the Yu Yureka 2 which launched in India in September last year. After that, Micromax was silent for almost a year, and the brand slowly waned in popularity against heavy competition in the Indian smartphone market. Then, just a few days ago, the Yu brand's Twitter handle came alive with a cryptic tweet announcing an upcoming smartphone launch. We now know it will be called the Yu Ace.

The Yu sub-brand was launched in 2014, and the first smartphone to arrive in the market under this branding was the Yu Yureka. As mentioned, the last device to launch in this sub-brand was the Yu Yureka 2, priced at Rs. 11,999. Launched in September last year, it was made exclusively available on Flipkart.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yu, Micromax, Yu Ace
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Is New Ride-Hailing Firm for Women a Lawsuit Waiting to Happen?
PVR Launches India's First Samsung-Powered Onyx Cinema LED Screen
Yu Ace India Launch Set for August 30, Long Battery Life Teased
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 With Display Notch, Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Low Repairability Score in iFixit Teardown
  3. HMD Global Acquires Nokia's Iconic PureView Trademark
  4. India Unveils Drone Policy, to Be Effective From December
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India
  6. Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans
  7. iPhone X-Inspired 2018 iPhones to Launch With New Colours, Bigger Screens
  8. Realme 2 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8,990: Highlights
  9. Honor 9N to Go on Flash Sale in India Today
  10. Realme 2 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.