Realme on Saturday announced its ‘You and Realme Days' campaign, which starts February 4 i.e. Monday. The four-day sale will end on February 7, and it brings freebies and offers on several Realme smartphones. The company has partnered with MobiKwik to offer 15 percent cashback on purchases as well. It is offering gift vouchers and freebies on account of Valentine's Day, with each day hosting different offers. Additionally, the consumers will get price discounts on Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Realme.com.

On the first day of the sale, Realme U1 buyers will get Realme Buds for free if they purchase the phone at 12 noon, 3pm, and 6pm IST on February 4. The company notes that this is a limited stock offer and early bird users will be able to grab the earbuds for free.

The next day i.e. February 5, Realme C1 buyers will get Rs. 500 movie vouchers for free. These customers will be chosen via a lucky draw on February 8.

On the third day i.e. February 6, the buyers will receive free Google Play Vouchers worth Rs.500 with purchase of Realme 2 Pro. Winners of this offer will also be decided through a lucky draw on February 8.

On the last day, the consumers who purchase the Realme Tech Backpacks at 12 noon, 3pm, and 6pm IST will be able to get Realme Buds for free. Again, this is a limited stock offer and customers will be entitled to get the Buds on an early bird basis.

As for price discounts on Amazon, Flipkart and Realme.com, the company has already reduced the price of the Realme U1 smartphone by Rs. 1,000, and the phone is available starting at Rs. 10,999 on Amazon.in and Realme.com, which is supposedly also the sale price of the phone.

According to the company, Realme 2 is now available in an open sale manner, and during the same, the consumers will also get a 30-day exchange plan at just Rupee 1 along with the phone.

Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be getting Rs. 1,000 off on Flipkart and Realme.com with extra Rs. 1,000 discount on exchange during the sale period. On the other hand, Realme C1 (2019) will also go on sale for the first time on February 5 at 12 noon, and Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 600 off to Axis Bank debit and credit card customers.

Lastly, the Realme C1 (2018) will get a Rs. 500 discount during You and Realme Days sale.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India said in a statement, “At Realme, we celebrate each and every occasion with our esteemed customers. This is the season to express your affection to the people you love. As a brand we cherish our customers and with this campaign we are extending our gratitude towards them, being a part of their life, making the flavour of love more delightful.”