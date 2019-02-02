NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • You and Realme Days Sale: Realme to Offer Freebies, Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and More

You and Realme Days Sale: Realme to Offer Freebies, Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and More

, 02 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
You and Realme Days Sale: Realme to Offer Freebies, Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and More

Realme is hosting the sale on account of Valentine’s Day

Highlights

  • Realme will host the sale from February 4 to February 7
  • MobiKwik is offering 15 percent cashback on purchases
  • Realme U1 purchases on February 4 will get free Realme Buds

Realme on Saturday announced its ‘You and Realme Days' campaign, which starts February 4 i.e. Monday. The four-day sale will end on February 7, and it brings freebies and offers on several Realme smartphones. The company has partnered with MobiKwik to offer 15 percent cashback on purchases as well. It is offering gift vouchers and freebies on account of Valentine's Day, with each day hosting different offers. Additionally, the consumers will get price discounts on Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Realme.com.

On the first day of the sale, Realme U1 buyers will get Realme Buds for free if they purchase the phone at 12 noon, 3pm, and 6pm IST on February 4. The company notes that this is a limited stock offer and early bird users will be able to grab the earbuds for free.

The next day i.e. February 5, Realme C1 buyers will get Rs. 500 movie vouchers for free. These customers will be chosen via a lucky draw on February 8.

On the third day i.e. February 6, the buyers will receive free Google Play Vouchers worth Rs.500 with purchase of Realme 2 Pro. Winners of this offer will also be decided through a lucky draw on February 8.

On the last day, the consumers who purchase the Realme Tech Backpacks at 12 noon, 3pm, and 6pm IST will be able to get Realme Buds for free. Again, this is a limited stock offer and customers will be entitled to get the Buds on an early bird basis.

As for price discounts on Amazon, Flipkart and Realme.com, the company has already reduced the price of the Realme U1 smartphone by Rs. 1,000, and the phone is available starting at Rs. 10,999 on Amazon.in and Realme.com, which is supposedly also the sale price of the phone.

According to the company, Realme 2 is now available in an open sale manner, and during the same, the consumers will also get a 30-day exchange plan at just Rupee 1 along with the phone.

Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be getting Rs. 1,000 off on Flipkart and Realme.com with extra Rs. 1,000 discount on exchange during the sale period. On the other hand, Realme C1 (2019) will also go on sale for the first time on February 5 at 12 noon, and Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 600 off to Axis Bank debit and credit card customers.

Lastly, the Realme C1 (2018) will get a Rs. 500 discount during You and Realme Days sale.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India said in a statement, “At Realme, we celebrate each and every occasion with our esteemed customers. This is the season to express your affection to the people you love. As a brand we cherish our customers and with this campaign we are extending our gratitude towards them, being a part of their life, making the flavour of love more delightful.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Realme, Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple’s Siri Leader Steps Down From Post: Report
You and Realme Days Sale: Realme to Offer Freebies, Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung's Lower-Cost Galaxy S10 Pops Up in Leaked Photos
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  3. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  4. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  5. Oppo K1 India Launch Set for February 6
  6. 11-Year-Old Wants PUBG Banned, Goes to Bombay High Court
  7. State Bank of India Fixes Glitch That May Have Exposed Customer Data
  8. Meet the 14-Year-Old Who Discovered Apple's FaceTime Privacy Bug
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.