Xolo ZX with 4GB and 6GB RAM options has been launched in India today. The new Xolo phone is targeted at the youth with features such as AI Gaming Mode, AI Portrait Mode, and AI Studio Mode. Xolo has also tied up with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback worth Rs. 2,200. Key highlights of the Xolo ZX include an HD+ display with a traditional notch design, dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Xolo ZX also has up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Xolo ZX price in India, launch offers

The Xolo ZX price in India has been set at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon.in in Electric Blue and Midnight Blue colour options starting April 25.

Launch offers on the Xolo ZX include a Rs. 2,200 cashback that will be available in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each. These vouchers will be provided through the MyJio app. Jio subscribers are also eligible for a total of 50GB of additional 4G data -- consists of 5GB data per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges. Notably, the Jio offer is applicable on the recharge of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Additionally, the Xolo ZX comes bundled with a Cleartrip voucher worth Rs. 2,800. Xolo has also partnered with Mydala.com to offer discount coupons worth Rs. 5,000.

The Xolo ZX was teased on Amazon.in last week.

Xolo ZX specifications, features

The Xolo ZX runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Xolo ZX has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Both are coupled with a dual-tone LED flash. The camera works with preloaded AI Refocus and AI Portrait Mode features to enhance photos. Also, there is also an AI Studio Mode that is touted to offer six different modes and light effects to add a professional touch.

For selfies, the Xolo ZX sports a 16-megapixel Tetracell sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The sensor also works with the screen flash to enable low-light self-portrait shots.

The Xolo ZX has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. The phone also has 4G VoLTE support on both SIM cards. Besides, it packs a 3,260mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 1.5 days of backup on a single charge.