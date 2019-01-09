NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xolo Era 5X With HD+ Display, AI Portrait Lighting Launched in India

, 09 January 2019
Xolo Era 5X With HD+ Display, AI Portrait Lighting Launched in India

Xolo Era 5X features a 5.7-inch HD+ display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top

Highlights

  • Xolo Era 5X is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • Xolo Era 5X price in India is yet to be announced
  • Xolo is set to launch the Era 5X soon

Xolo Era 5X was announced in India on Wednesday alongside the arrival of the Era 4X. The new smartphone by Lava brand Xolo is touted to offer an enhanced selfie experience through AI portrait lighting. The company is also boasting of a "Face ID" technology that works under low-light conditions and can detect up to 240 facial points. The Xolo Era 5X also comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Other headline features of the Era 5X includes a quad-core MediaTek SoC, single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and dual 4G VoLTE.

Lava brand Xolo didn't reveal the price of the Era 5X. However, it revealed at an event in New Delhi that the launch of the Era 5X would happen soon.

Xolo Era 5X specifications

The dual 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM (Nano) Xolo Era 5X runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ LTPS IPS display, complete with Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone has a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

On the part of optics, the Xolo Era 5X features a 13-megapixel sensor at the rear with an f/2.0 aperture, and phase detection autofocus. On the front, it features 13-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture. The company is also touting AI portrait lighting features.

The Xolo Era 5X comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Users can also use the "Face ID" feature to unlock the screen using their facial features, up to 240 facial points. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery.

As we mentioned, alongside the showcase of the Xolo Era 5X, the Xolo Era 4X also went on sale in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is exclusively available through Amazon.in with a starting price of Rs. 4,444.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Xolo Era 5X

Xolo Era 5X

Display5.70-inch
Processor2GHz quad-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
