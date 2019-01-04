NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xolo Era 4X With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Feature Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xolo Era 4X With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Feature Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xolo Era 4X With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Feature Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xolo Era 4X will go on sale in India starting January 9

Highlights

  • Xolo Era 4X will be exclusively available through Amazon.in
  • The new Xolo phone features a 5.45-inch display
  • It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and supports dual 4G VoLTE

Lava brand Xolo has made a comeback to the smartphone market more than a year-long interval and launched the Era 4X as its new model. The latest Xolo smartphone has been teased on Amazon.in with its key specifications. The online listing has also confirmed the price of the Xolo Era 4X that will go on sale in the country starting January 9. The new smartphone will be available with a 30-day money back offer. In terms of key specifications, the Xolo Era 4X sports an HD+ display with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass, 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a Face Unlock feature, though a traditional fingerprint sensor is missing apparently.

Xolo Era 4X price in India

The Xolo Era 4X price in India starts at Rs. 4,444. The online listing confirms that the new smartphone will go on sale in the country exclusively through Amazon.in from January 9.

Xolo Era 4X specifications

The dual 4G VoLTE supported, dual-SIM (Nano) Xolo Era 4X runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and features a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Xolo is yet to reveal the processor, RAM, and storage configuration of the smartphone.

However, for taking pictures and recording videos, the Xolo Era 4X sports an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel front sensor along with a selfie flash. The front-facing camera sensor also works with the Face Unlock feature to enable facial recognition.

Besides, the Xolo Era 4X packs a 3,000mAh battery that is supposed to have standard charging support.

To recall, Xolo launched three new Era-series smartphones, namely the Era 3X, Era 2V, and Era 3, back in October 2017. The smartphones debuted with one-time screen replacement offer and had a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. All three Xolo Era models also had 4G VoLTE connectivity along with dual-SIM support and run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Xolo Era 4X

Xolo Era 4X

Display5.45-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xolo Era 4X price in India, Xolo Era 4X specifications, Xolo Era 4X, Xolo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple's Bombshell and the Trillion-Dollar Question
With Slump in iPhone Sales, Are We Post Peak Smartphone?
Xolo Era 4X With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Feature Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 Update With Fixes
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Price, Full Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Sensor Tipped
  4. Apple's Bombshell and the Trillion-Dollar Question
  5. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  6. Netflix Film Said to Use Footage From Real Train Crash, Prompting Outrage
  7. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition With 45W Fast Charging Support
  9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme HDR Display Option Launched in India
  10. LG Announces 8K 88-Inch OLED TV and NanoCell Range Ahead of CES 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.