Lava brand Xolo has made a comeback to the smartphone market more than a year-long interval and launched the Era 4X as its new model. The latest Xolo smartphone has been teased on Amazon.in with its key specifications. The online listing has also confirmed the price of the Xolo Era 4X that will go on sale in the country starting January 9. The new smartphone will be available with a 30-day money back offer. In terms of key specifications, the Xolo Era 4X sports an HD+ display with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass, 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a Face Unlock feature, though a traditional fingerprint sensor is missing apparently.

Xolo Era 4X price in India

The Xolo Era 4X price in India starts at Rs. 4,444. The online listing confirms that the new smartphone will go on sale in the country exclusively through Amazon.in from January 9.

Xolo Era 4X specifications

The dual 4G VoLTE supported, dual-SIM (Nano) Xolo Era 4X runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and features a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Xolo is yet to reveal the processor, RAM, and storage configuration of the smartphone.

However, for taking pictures and recording videos, the Xolo Era 4X sports an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel front sensor along with a selfie flash. The front-facing camera sensor also works with the Face Unlock feature to enable facial recognition.

Besides, the Xolo Era 4X packs a 3,000mAh battery that is supposed to have standard charging support.

To recall, Xolo launched three new Era-series smartphones, namely the Era 3X, Era 2V, and Era 3, back in October 2017. The smartphones debuted with one-time screen replacement offer and had a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. All three Xolo Era models also had 4G VoLTE connectivity along with dual-SIM support and run Android 7.0 Nougat.

