Xiaomi 12 Pro Variable Refresh Rate Display Teased; Xiaomi 12 Renders Leak Again

Xiaomi 12 series has been scheduled to launch on December 28 in China.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 December 2021 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Xiaomi 12 is said to get a leather-like texture for the back panel

  • Xiaomi 12 was listed for pre-orders on JD.com, TMall
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro to get up to 120Hz variable refresh rate display
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro is claimed to be adept at heat dissipation

Xiaomi 12 series is all set to launch on December 28. Recently, the Chinese tech giant opened pre-orders for the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro and a report states that both smartphones have received more than 200,000 reservations, combined. Separately, Xiaomi has also shared some teasers of the smartphone that indicate that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro is adept at heat dissipation and a promo video shows its design and variable refresh rate display. Additionally, a notable tipster has shared some more renders of Xiaomi 12.

A report by MyDrivers (in Chinese) states that Xiaomi opened pre-orders for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro on multiple e-commerce platforms like JD.com and TMall. The vanilla Xiaomi 12 amassed 98,000 reservations with 18,000 and 80,000 reservations on TMall and JD.com, respectively. Xiaomi 12 Pro on the other hand received more 110,000 pre-orders with 21,000 and 92,000 reservations on TMall and JD.com, respectively.

Recently appointed Xiaomi Product Manager Wei Siqi also shared a hands-on video for Xiaomi 12 Pro. The video shows the front design of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone with a 2K display as well as the 120Hz refresh rate. The low power 2K display, as seen in the video, has a variable refresh rate that changes according to touch, feedback, and even the content being played. The video shows that the display of Xiaomi 12 Pro clocks out at 120Hz refresh rate while browsing the microblogging website Weibo. The refresh rate drops to 10Hz when the display is left idle.

Another Weibo post by Xiaomi shows that Xiaomi 12 Pro was able to keep its temperatures stable at 43.5 degrees Celsius while playing King of Glory (aka Honor of Kings). The upcoming Xiaomi flagship was claimed to be able to achieve this feat while playing the game for around half an hour at nearly full frame rate. This suggests that Xiaomi 12 Pro is adept at heat dissipation.

Furthermore, notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared some renders of the vanilla Xiaomi 12. The smartphone is shown in three colour options — Beige, Green, and Silver. The renders are similar to the ones tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer shared a while ago. However, Blass' renders show a textured pattern on the back panel of the smartphone, similar to leather. The renders don't show the front half of the smartphone.

