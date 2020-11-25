Technology News
Xiaomi Launches ZMI Power Bank With 5,000mAh Battery and Hand Warmer Function

The product is now on sale in China and is priced at CNY 89 (roughly Rs. 1,000).

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 November 2020 13:37 IST
The gadget is also compatible with smartphones of multiple brands and low-current devices

Highlights
  • The ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank comes with a battery capacity of 5000mAh
  • The device will be able to charge an iPhone 12 about 54 minutes faster
  • The device quickly heats up to a temperature comfortable for human body

ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank is a new device from Xiaomi that, as the name suggests, could come in handy during the winter months. It is a 5,000mAh power bank that also doubles as a hand warmer. It is touted to charge an iPhone 12 quicker than the 5W Apple charger. The hand warmer is equipped with a PTC type temperature heating technology with a patented design that is said to be capable of controlling the temperature in a constant and precise way. The device can quickly heat up to a temperature that is comfortable for the human body, reaching a maximum temperature of around 52℃.

The ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank is priced at CNY 89 (roughly Rs. 1,000) and is now on sale in China. As mentioned, the product comes with a battery capacity of 5000mAh. When it is fully charged, the device can switch between low and high temperature. The temperature will be then sustained for 2-4 hours, which will vary depending on external conditions. There is no information yet on whether this product will be launched in India, or at what price.

Using the ZMI USB cable, the device will be able to charge an iPhone 12 about 54 minutes faster than the Apple 5W charger. The gadget is also compatible with smartphones of multiple brands and also low-current devices, such as Bluetooth headsets, smart bands and smartwatches. Further, device is also equipped with an LED light which can be used a torchlight.

The device is said to use high-quality lithium-ion batteries to provide added protection. Although ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank is multifunctional, the hand warmer and the power bank functions cannot be turned on simultaneously.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

