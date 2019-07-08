Technology News
Xiaomi Working on Periscope Lens Smartphone Camera, Patent Shows: Report

A patent application from China has tipped the development of a periscope lens Xiaomi smartphone.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 18:27 IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a periscope lens.

As per a report by a Chinese publication MyDrivers, citing the company's recent application with State Intellectual Property Office of China with the title 'Camera Components and Electronic Devices', it appeared to be working on a device with a periscope camera. This type of camera design has been used in the past to offer optical zoom capabilities without increasing the thickness of the camera and lens modules.

The patent carries an application number CN201822150093.2, dated December 20, 2018, which was released to the public few days back. It is not yet known in which of its upcoming smartphones will Xiaomi use this new technology. As it is a premium feature, one can expect it to be used by a high-end smartphone such as the Mi Mix 4.

Recently various speculations have also hinted that an upcoming smartphone from the company might use a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. Of course, as is the case with all patents - it is uncertain whether Xiaomi is just developing this technology to patent it, or whether it will actually bring it to an upcoming smartphone.

Flagship smartphones from Chinese brands, namely the Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, have already used a periscope lens to enhance photography experience.

Both the Huawei P30 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom have already been launched in India. While the Huawei P30 Pro was launched in India in April priced at Rs. 71,990 for its lone 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was launched in May priced at Rs. 39,990 for base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 49,990.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi
