Xiaomi India has teased the launch of a new product next week, suspected to be a wireless charger or a wireless charging power bank. The company took to Twitter where it shared a post with #CutTheCord along with a short video and a release date of March 16. The video doesn't reveal much about the product but guessing by the post, it seems to be a wireless charger or a power bank that has wireless charging for phones that support it.

The post reads, “One less wire to deal with. Mi fans, it's time to #CutTheCord. All the power you need without any hassle. Guess what this is.” The hashtag and the “One less wire” statement lead us to believe the product be something wireless. The short 6-second video shows a charging symbol that lights up with dots arranged in a circle around it. This points towards something related to charging so putting two and two together, the new product by Xiaomi is most likely either a power bank with wireless charging or a wireless charger. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain echoed the words in his own tweet.

Xiaomi has previously teased a fast wireless charger with 40W fast charging support. Vice President Chang Cheng posted a video on Weibo that showed a modified Mi 10 Pro placed on the wireless charger with a timer running in the background. The wireless charger was able to charge the phone to 100 percent in just 40 minutes. It's unlikely this model will be made available in India however.

The Chinese company has previously launched the Mi Wireless Power Bank 10,000mAh Fast Wireless Charger and a Mi Wireless Charging Pad. The former has the same charging logo on one of its sides as seen in the teaser video.