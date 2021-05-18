Technology News
  Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID 19 Lockdowns

Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns

Xiaomi customers can book after-sales service appointments through the website.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2021 13:03 IST
Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi India

All Xiaomi devices seem to be covered in the warranty extension

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is extending warranties for select customers by two months
  • Xiaomi devices with warranties expiring in May, June will get extension
  • The company shared the development through a tweet

Xiaomi has extended warranty for its devices that will have their warranties expire in May or June by two months. The company shared the development through a tweet to provide some relief amid the ongoing COVID-19 related lockdowns in India which have stopped customers from leaving their homes. Xiaomi is the latest smartphone manufacturer to get on the warranty extension bandwagon after Vivo and Poco. The company said its customers can book an appointment for after-sales support from the website.

As per the tweet, Xiaomi devices that are reaching the end of their warranty by May or June can get an additional two-month extension. This will allow customers to still get their device serviced within warranty regulations for an additional two months till August (for those who warranty expires in June) without having to leave their homes and visit a shop. Xiaomi customers can book an appointment for after sales support from the website.

 

 

The tweet does not particularly mention Xiaomi smartphones but refers to Xiaomi devices which suggest the warrant extension covers other devices like earphones, speakers, accessories, and more, though Xiaomi has not confirmed this.

Last week, both Poco and Vivo announced warranty extensions for their devices as well. Much like its parent company Xiaomi, Poco said it has extended warranty for its smartphones for two months for those that are expiring in May or June. Vivo, on the other hand, was a bit less generous as it extended warranty for customers in India by 30 days. And, this extension, though applicable for all Vivo devices, is limited to customers living in lockdown-imposed areas. Additionally, Vivo also announced a handset pick-and-drop service for its customers that is available free-of-cost — depending upon the current situation of the state.

Smartphone manufacturers are trying to help customers who are reaching end of their device warranties since the ongoing lockdown prevents them from leaving their houses to get their phones or other devices serviced or repaired. It should be noted that the limitations and terms of the warranty remain the same.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Warranty Extension, POCO, Vivo, Warranty Extension
Vineet Washington
Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
