Months after teasing faster wireless charging solution, Xiaomi's Vice President Chang Cheng on Monday took to Weibo to showcase the company's upcoming 40W wireless fast charger. A video that was published along with the post showed a demo of the new wireless charger's capability on a modified Mi 10 Pro with 4,000mAh battery. The post, however, did not specify the price or when this new charger will be launched in the market.

In the video, the modified Mi 10 Pro smartphone can be seen resting on a wireless charger. The video then recorded the amount of time it took to fully charge the smartphone. As also highlighted by Cheng in the post, was that the wireless charger managed to top up 57 percent of the 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes and reached a full charge in nearly 40 minutes. The Chinese tech giant's Vice President further added that the wireless charger will come with vertical air-cooler to keep its thermals in check.

Speaking more on the product, a Xiaomi representative told Android Authority that the charger was still under development, indicating that there will be more tests with the product. "We don't have an availability timeline for commercial release to share as of now," the company representative added.

Last year, Xiaomi unveiled its 30W wireless charging solution during the launch of its second 5G smartphone, Mi 9 Pro 5G. Dubbed as Mi Charge Turbo, the wireless charging solution was said to be capable of charging the Mi 9 pro variant's 4,000mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in roughly 70 minutes.

Moreover, Xiaomi in February launched the Mi 10 Pro that came with a 4,500mAh battery that supported 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The 50W charging capability was the highest in any Xiaomi phone so far. A video also showed that the Mi 10 Pro taking roughly 19 minutes to reach 50 percent charge and nearly 52 minutes to fully charge.

Once the company officially unveils the new 40W wireless charger, the product will be in direct competition against Oppo's in-house 30W wireless fast charging technology. The Oppo 30W wireless charger is expected to come out its new phone Find X2, that will officially launch on March 6.

Last year, Xiaomi showcased its 100W Super Charge Turbo wired fast charging technology at the company's developer conference. According to Xiaomi, the 100W fast charging technology will allow a 4,000mAh battery to fully charge in nearly 17 minutes. Vivo had also showcased the 120W fast charging technology that claimed to charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes.