Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Valentino With Snapdragon 638 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Valentino With Snapdragon 638 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's new handset is powered by the Snapdragon 638 SoC
  • The new smartphone has been codenamed Valentino
  • Qualcomm has not yet announced the Snapdragon 638 processor

While rumours of a new 'S' series are in the offing, leaks of a new Xiaomi smartphone with a brand new chipset have surfaced too. A new Xiaomi handset running on a Snapdragon 638 processor has popped up on Geekbench indicating that the Chinese giant is working on yet another new smartphone.

The new device has been listed as 'Xiaomi Valentino' on Geekbench, and is said to be powered by the yet to be announced Snapdragon 638 processor. The smartphone is seen running on the octa-core processor clocked at 1.44GHz. The Xiaomi Valentino also packs a 6GB RAM, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, according to the listing.

The Geekbench listing says that the Xiaomi Valentino obtains 1485 points in its single core test, and 5440 in its multi-core tests. This is not the first time that Xiaomi is grabbing headlines for introducing a new Snapdragon processor to the market. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, launched in January, was the first smartphone that launched with the mid-range Snapdragon 636 processor. There's not much information about the Valentino device, but we presume that more information will crop up in due course.

As for the new 'S' series, the Redmi S2 is supposed to flag off the new series at an event on May 10 in China. The handset is rumoured to sport a vertical dual camera setup at the back with one 12-megapixel rear primary sensor with AI capabilities, and another 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will be made available in China through Suning.com. As for Redmi S2 price, rumours claim the handset will cost under CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) at launch, though it is not clear which RAM + storage variant this price tag is for.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Valentino, Snapdragon 638, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

75 Percent Facebook Users in the US Remain as Active or More Since Cambridge Analytica Scandal: Survey
UK Privacy Watchdog Orders Cambridge Analytica to Hand Over US Citizen's Personal Data
Xiaomi Valentino With Snapdragon 638 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  2. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  3. Jio Fiber Offering Up to 1.1TB of Free Data Per Month at 100Mbps: Report
  4. IRCTC App Now Lets You Book Tatkal Tickets Using E-Wallet
  5. This WhatsApp Bug Can Crash Your Smartphone
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Sale, and More This Week
  7. Asus TUF FX504, ROG G703 With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi in Weibo Post
  9. BSNL Extends Free Sunday Calling Offer Again
  10. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.