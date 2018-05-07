Xiaomi Valentino With Snapdragon 638 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

While rumours of a new 'S' series are in the offing, leaks of a new Xiaomi smartphone with a brand new chipset have surfaced too. A new Xiaomi handset running on a Snapdragon 638 processor has popped up on Geekbench indicating that the Chinese giant is working on yet another new smartphone.

The new device has been listed as 'Xiaomi Valentino' on Geekbench, and is said to be powered by the yet to be announced Snapdragon 638 processor. The smartphone is seen running on the octa-core processor clocked at 1.44GHz. The Xiaomi Valentino also packs a 6GB RAM, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, according to the listing.

The Geekbench listing says that the Xiaomi Valentino obtains 1485 points in its single core test, and 5440 in its multi-core tests. This is not the first time that Xiaomi is grabbing headlines for introducing a new Snapdragon processor to the market. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, launched in January, was the first smartphone that launched with the mid-range Snapdragon 636 processor. There's not much information about the Valentino device, but we presume that more information will crop up in due course.

As for the new 'S' series, the Redmi S2 is supposed to flag off the new series at an event on May 10 in China. The handset is rumoured to sport a vertical dual camera setup at the back with one 12-megapixel rear primary sensor with AI capabilities, and another 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will be made available in China through Suning.com. As for Redmi S2 price, rumours claim the handset will cost under CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) at launch, though it is not clear which RAM + storage variant this price tag is for.