Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company

Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company

Xiaomi’s removal marked a reversal by the Joe Biden administration of one of Donald Trump's last jabs at Beijing before exiting office.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2021 13:40 IST
Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company

Xiaomi was among the more high-profile Chinese technology companies that former President Trump targeted

Highlights
  • Xiaomi went on the offensive by filing lawsuit against the US government
  • Seven other Chinese companies were also placed under similar restrictions
  • Huawei was also put on an export blacklist in 2019

Xiaomi said on Wednesday a US court has removed the company's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) and lifted all restrictions on US persons buying or holding its stock.

"The US District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order vacating the US Department of Defense's designation of the company as a CCMC," the smartphone maker said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. It said the order was made on Tuesday.

"The company reiterates that it is an open, transparent, publicly traded, independently operated and managed corporation," Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun said in the statement.

A court filing showed earlier in May that the US Defense Department would remove Xiaomi from a government blacklist, marking a reversal by the Joe Biden administration of one of Donald Trump's last jabs at Beijing before exiting office.

The filing stated that the two parties would agree to resolve their ongoing litigation without further contest, bringing to an end a brief and controversial spat between the hardware company and Washington that had further soured Sino-US ties.

A Xiaomi spokeswoman said the company is watching the latest developments closely, without elaborating.

The department had designated the firm as having ties to China's military and placed it on a list that would restrict US investment in the company.

Seven other Chinese companies were also placed under similar restrictions.

Xiaomi went on the offensive by filing a lawsuit against the US government, calling its placement "unlawful and unconstitutional" and denying any ties to China's military.

Soon after that victory, Reuters reported that other Chinese firms placed on the same blacklist were considering similar lawsuits.

Xiaomi was among the more high-profile Chinese technology companies that former President Donald Trump targeted for alleged ties to China's military.

Trump had made countering the rise of Beijing a centrepiece of his administration's economic and foreign policy.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus, and Pad Tablets With Snapdragon SoCs Launched

Related Stories

Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  5. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Pursuing Nuclear-Powered Space Exploration
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  7. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
  8. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government in Attempt to Block New Regulations
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  10. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Colonial Pipeline Hack: US to Boost Cyber Protections for Supply Companies following ransomware attack
  2. Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company
  3. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus, and Pad Tablets With Snapdragon SoCs Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon
  5. ISRO History at a Glimpse: From Carrying Rocket Parts on Bicycle to Aiming for Mars Within 6 Decades
  6. Amazon Accused of Unfair Pricing Strategies in New US Suit
  7. Oracle Launches Arm-Based Cloud Computing Service Using Ampere Chips
  8. Google Assures Compliance With India’s New Digital Rules, Says Will Keep Policies as Transparent as Possible
  9. Game of Thrones Spin-Off 10,000 Ships Taps Amanda Segel as Writer: Report
  10. Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com