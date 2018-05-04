Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Officially Enters Europe and the UK, Will Sell Phones via Three

 
, 04 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Officially Enters Europe and the UK, Will Sell Phones via Three

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has partnered with CK Hutchison to enter Europe markets
  • Xiaomi's products will be sold in Three UK's stores initially
  • AS Watson's stores will also sell Xiaomi products

Xiaomi is expanding its footprint to the West, and this time it's partnering with CK Hutchison to enter UK and Europe smartphone markets. After entering Spain late last year and receiving a positive response, Xiaomi's smartphone will now be sold in many other European markets.

Through CK Hutchison's telecom subsidiary Three UK's retail stores, Xiaomi will initially sell its products in the European markets, reports Reuters. Xiaomi smartphones will be sold via 3 Group's stores in Austria, Denmark, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Sweden and the UK. AS Watson's stores like Fortress, Superdrug and Kruidvat in Hong Kong, Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands will also be selling Xiaomi products in the future.

"We have been watching Xiaomi's success from afar and are impressed with the huge range of connected devices that they currently offer. This partnership provides us with another leading brand in our smartphone range and also opens the door for innovative new connected products that we can provide to Three customers in the future. So watch this space!" Tom Malleschitz, Three UK's chief digital officer told Engadget.

While Xiaomi has been aggressive in the Asian markets, the company is now shifting its focus onto Western markets, albeit cautiously. In June 2015, Xiaomi launched its online accessory store in the United States and major European countries selling fitness bands, headphones, and other accessories, but never really made its smartphones available there.

However, Xiaomi has been dropping hints about its arrival in Europe and the US since late last year, and Lei Jun, Xiaomi Chairman, even confirmed that it would enter the US smartphone market in late 2018 or early 2019. Xiaomi already sells a number of products in the US, including its Android TV set-top box, Mi TV, at Walmart locations around the country, but its success in the US smartphone market will ultimately depend on carriers and the laws of the region. Talking about Europe, the company picked Spain as its first market in western Europe as they knew that the reception would be positive gauging from the fan following in the Mi community forums. However, now they are finally taking the big step, and it remains to be seen how Xiaomi fares in the competitive market.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, UK, Europe, Mobiles, Three UK, CK Hutchison
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google's Advanced Protection Program Now Supports Apple's iOS Apps
New Overwatch Map Rialto Now Playable on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC
Xiaomi Officially Enters Europe and the UK, Will Sell Phones via Three
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi in Weibo Post
  2. Flipkart Next Big Sale Begins on May 13: Here's What You Can Expect
  3. OnePlus 6 Specifications Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Retail Box Teased
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Next Sale Date in India Is May 10
  6. Jio, Airtel Start Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Pre-Bookings in India
  7. Moto Z3 Play Images Leak With Design, Specifications Details
  8. Redmi S2 Launch May Just Have Been Teased by Xiaomi
  9. Vodafone Rs. 349 Recharge Offers 3GB Data Per Day for 28 Days
  10. Windows 10 to Get Improved Screenshot Features, More Fluent Design
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.